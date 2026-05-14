It Takes A Village Enrichment Centers
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It Takes A Village Enrichment Centers

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It Takes A Village Enrichment Centers

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Math Summer Camp | July 13th - July 30th

11995 Montwood Dr

El Paso, TX 79936, USA

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$

MON/TUES Fractions & Foundations (Grades 4-5)
$130

This camp is for grades 4th - 5th. It takes place at Crosspoint Church. July 13th - July 30th.

Time is TBA - we will contact you two weeks prior to camp to confirm time.

WED/THURS Fractions & Foundations (Grades 4-5) 9-10AM
$130

This is a home-based classroom at 2371 Enchanted Peaks, El Paso TX. July 13th - July 30th.. 9-10AM.

MON/TUES Ready for Middle School (Grade 6)
$130

This camp takes place at Crosspoint Church. July 13th - July 30th..

Time is TBA - we will contact you two weeks prior to camp to confirm time.

WED/THURS Ready for Middle School (Grade 6)
$130

This is a home-based classroom at 2371 Enchanted Peaks, El Paso TX. July 13th - July 30th.. 10:30-11:30AM.

MON/TUES Pre-Algebra Power-Up
$130

This camp takes place at Crosspoint Church. July 13th - July 30th..

Time is TBA - we will contact you two weeks prior to camp to confirm time.

WED/THURS Pre-Algebra Power-Up (Grades 7-8)
$130

This is a home-based classroom at 2371 Enchanted Peaks, El Paso TX. July 13th - July 30th.. 12:30 -1:30PM.

MON/TUES Algebra 2 (Grades 9-10)
$130

This camp takes place at Crosspoint Church. July 13th - July 30th..

Time is TBA - we will contact you two weeks prior to camp to confirm time.

WED/THURS Algebra 2 (Grades 9-10)
$130

This is a home-based classroom at 2371 Enchanted Peaks, El Paso TX. July 13th - July 30th.. 2:00-3:00PM.

MON/TUES Algebra to Geometry Bridge (Grades 10-11)
$130

This camp takes place at Crosspoint Church. July 13th - July 30th..

Time is TBA - we will contact you two weeks prior to camp to confirm time.

WED/THURS Algebra to Geometry Bridge (Grades 10-11)
$130

This is a home-based classroom at 2371 Enchanted Peaks, El Paso TX. July 13th - July 30th.. 3:30-4:30PM.

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