Math Summer Camp | July 13th - July 30th

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About this event
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This camp is for grades 4th - 5th. It takes place at Crosspoint Church. July 13th - July 30th.
Time is TBA - we will contact you two weeks prior to camp to confirm time.
This is a home-based classroom at 2371 Enchanted Peaks, El Paso TX. July 13th - July 30th.. 9-10AM.
This camp takes place at Crosspoint Church. July 13th - July 30th..
Time is TBA - we will contact you two weeks prior to camp to confirm time.
This is a home-based classroom at 2371 Enchanted Peaks, El Paso TX. July 13th - July 30th.. 10:30-11:30AM.
This camp takes place at Crosspoint Church. July 13th - July 30th..
Time is TBA - we will contact you two weeks prior to camp to confirm time.
This is a home-based classroom at 2371 Enchanted Peaks, El Paso TX. July 13th - July 30th.. 12:30 -1:30PM.
This camp takes place at Crosspoint Church. July 13th - July 30th..
Time is TBA - we will contact you two weeks prior to camp to confirm time.
This is a home-based classroom at 2371 Enchanted Peaks, El Paso TX. July 13th - July 30th.. 2:00-3:00PM.
This camp takes place at Crosspoint Church. July 13th - July 30th..
Time is TBA - we will contact you two weeks prior to camp to confirm time.
This is a home-based classroom at 2371 Enchanted Peaks, El Paso TX. July 13th - July 30th.. 3:30-4:30PM.
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