Math Summer Camps

Hosted by
July 13 -17
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
In this camp students will explore different ways of looking at mathematics. We will investigate topics related to knot theory, number theory, topology, and more! Recommended for students who are comfortable with basic algebra and enjoy abstract topics.
July 13 -17
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
In this camp students will explore the ways math is used in physics and engineering. We will investigate physics in both a hands-on setting and with a two dimensional physics simulator. Recommended for students who are comfortable with basic algebra.
August 17 - 21
11:30 PM - 12:30 PM
In this camp students will explore the math behind many common puzzles and games. We will investigate probability, combinatorics, graph theory and more! Recommended for students who are comfortable with basic algebra and enjoy abstract topics.
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