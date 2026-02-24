Silverleaf School

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Silverleaf School

Math Summer Camps

1274 Cunningham Ln S

Salem, OR 97302, USA

Math Explorations
$100

July 13 -17

1:00 PM - 2:00 PM


In this camp students will explore different ways of looking at mathematics. We will investigate topics related to knot theory, number theory, topology, and more! Recommended for students who are comfortable with basic algebra and enjoy abstract topics.

Phun With Physics
$100

July 13 -17

2:30 PM - 3:30 PM


In this camp students will explore the ways math is used in physics and engineering. We will investigate physics in both a hands-on setting and with a two dimensional physics simulator. Recommended for students who are comfortable with basic algebra.

Math Puzzles
$100

August 17 - 21

11:30 PM - 12:30 PM


In this camp students will explore the math behind many common puzzles and games. We will investigate probability, combinatorics, graph theory and more! Recommended for students who are comfortable with basic algebra and enjoy abstract topics.

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