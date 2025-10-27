Matilda, Jr.

2200 Chestnut St

Philadelphia, PA 19103, USA

General Admission
$15

Seats are first come, first serve

Full Page (back cover)
$350

Support the Greenfield Lower School Players with a full page ad on the back cover of our playbill. Approximately 8"x5". Send ad to [email protected].

Full Page Ad (inside front/back cover)
$250

Support the Greenfield Lower School Players with a full page ad in the inside front/back cover of our playbill. Approximately 8"x5". Send ad to [email protected].

Full Page Program Ad
$150

Support the Greenfield Lower School Players with a full page ad in our playbill. Approximately 8"x5". Send ad to [email protected].

Half Page Program Ad
$75

Support the Greenfield Lower School Players with a half page ad in our playbill. Approximately 4"x5". Send ad to [email protected].

Quarter Page Program Ad
$50

Support the Greenfield Lower School Players with a quarter page ad in our playbill. Approximately 4"x2.5". Send ad to [email protected].

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing