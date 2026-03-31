Matilda Jr.: Saturday Fall Class

This class is open to students in 2nd grade through high school senior year, including both homeschool and traditionally schooled students.
Class Schedule:
Saturdays, August 22 – December 12
1:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
Performances:
Saturday, December 12 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Please note that there will be a few scheduled Saturdays without class. These dates will be provided in the parent handbook at least three weeks prior to the start of the semester. Students may not miss more than two class sessions.
If your student would like to participate in both Sound of Music (Fridays) and Matilda Jr.
(Saturdays), this bundle option is for you!
By enrolling in both classes, you’ll receive a $150 savings compared to registering separately.
It’s a great opportunity for students to deepen their training, build confidence, and spend even more time doing what they love—all while saving.
$
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