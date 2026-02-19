Northpoint PTO

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Northpoint PTO

About this event

Matilda Jr. the Musical

50800 Cherry Rd

Granger, IN 46530, USA

General Admission - Thursday 3/19 at 6 pm
$10

You may purchase up to six tickets total at this time. These can be split between performances (e.g., two tickets for one show and four for the other). On March 10th, we'll open sales up if you wish to purchase more.

General Admission - Friday 3/20 at 6 pm
$10

You may purchase up to six tickets total at this time. These can be split between performances (e.g., two tickets for one show and four for the other). On March 10th, we'll open sales up if you wish to purchase more.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!