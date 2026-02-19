Matilda Jr. the Musical

About this event
You may purchase up to six tickets total at this time. These can be split between performances (e.g., two tickets for one show and four for the other). On March 10th, we'll open sales up if you wish to purchase more.
You may purchase up to six tickets total at this time. These can be split between performances (e.g., two tickets for one show and four for the other). On March 10th, we'll open sales up if you wish to purchase more.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!