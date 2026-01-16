Matilda Jr. The Musical — Jan 16 @ 7:00 PM

Enjoy a delightful performance of MHS Theatre Presents: Matilda Jr. The Musical, performed by students in the Middletown High School Musical Theatre class as part of their senior capstone project.





Based on Roald Dahl’s beloved story, Matilda Jr. is a heartwarming and high-energy musical about a brilliant young girl who uses courage, cleverness, and imagination to stand up for what’s right. Filled with catchy songs, fun choreography, and a powerful message, this family-friendly production is perfect for audiences of all ages.





Note: Zeffy is a free platform that allows us to collect 100% of your donation or ticket purchase. They include an optional tip to support their service — but you are not required to pay it.



If you prefer not to leave a tip, simply select "Other" and enter $0 at checkout.