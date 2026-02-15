Matilda, Jr. Tickets

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About this event
$
Admit one
Reserved seating in the first three rows, offered initially to parents of 8th grade students. You will be asked to provide the name of your student upon checkout.
Strictly for Theater 3 students who wish to attend the show. Limit 1 per student. You will be asked to list your name upon checkout.
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