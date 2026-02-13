Matilda Program Shout Outs

Offered by
About the memberships
No expiration
Recognition of sponsorship in the playbill.
A $30 contribution can provide one costume for an actor.
No expiration
1/4 page advertisement in the playbill plus 2 tickets to the show of your choice
A $60 contribution can provide for props.
No expiration
1/2 page advertisement in the playbill plus 2 tickets to the show of your choice!
An $85 contribution can provide lighting gels.
No expiration
3/4 page ad in the playbill plus 3 tickets to the show of your choice!
A $140 contribution can provide for building supplies and tools.
No expiration
Full page advertisement in the playbill plus 4 tickets to the show of your choice!
A $220 contribution can help rent a backdrop.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!