Tewksbury Memorial High School Theater Company Inc

Offered by

Tewksbury Memorial High School Theater Company Inc

About the memberships

Matilda Program Shout Outs

Stage Hand
$30

No expiration

Recognition of sponsorship in the playbill.


A $30 contribution can provide one costume for an actor.

Star Performer
$60

No expiration

1/4 page advertisement in the playbill plus 2 tickets to the show of your choice


A $60 contribution can provide for props.

Stage Manager
$85

No expiration

1/2 page advertisement in the playbill plus 2 tickets to the show of your choice!


An $85 contribution can provide lighting gels.

Director
$140

No expiration

3/4 page ad in the playbill plus 3 tickets to the show of your choice!


A $140 contribution can provide for building supplies and tools.

Producer
$220

No expiration

Full page advertisement in the playbill plus 4 tickets to the show of your choice!


A $220 contribution can help rent a backdrop.

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