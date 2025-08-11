USMC MATSG 22

MATSG-22 250th Birthday Ball

1901 N Shoreline Blvd

Corpus Christi, TX 78401, USA

General Admission/Retiree
$100

Grants entry to the event, cocktail hour, dinner, ball gift, and reception.

PVT-LCpl
$45

This ticket price covers you and you can buy another ticket at this price to cover your plus 1, any additional guests (all are welcome) will have to be purchased at the General Admission Rate

Cpl-Sgt
$55

This ticket price covers you and you can buy another ticket at this price to cover your plus 1, any additional guests (all are welcome) will have to be purchased at the General Admission Rate

SSgt - GySgt
$65

This ticket price covers you and you can buy another ticket at this price to cover your plus 1, any additional guests (all are welcome) will have to be purchased at the General Admission Rate

E8 and Above
$80

This ticket price covers you and you can buy another ticket at this price to cover your plus 1, any additional guests (all are welcome) will have to be purchased at the General Admission Rate

Lieutenants
$70

This ticket price covers you and you can buy another ticket at this price to cover your plus 1, any additional guests (all are welcome) will have to be purchased at the General Admission Rate

Captains and Above
$80

This ticket price covers you and you can buy another ticket at this price to cover your plus 1, any additional guests (all are welcome) will have to be purchased at the General Admission Rate

