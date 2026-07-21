Matt Arthur Elem School PTO's Shop

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Matt Arthur Elementary School 2500 GA-127 Kathleen, GA 31047
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Frosty Friday is a flavored ICEE. These treats are provided once a month. Each purchase is PER STUDENT. Calendars went home with your student. Notices will be posted through our communication apps.
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The Frosty Friday Fund helps ensure that every student has the opportunity to participate in Frosty Friday, regardless of their family’s financial circumstances. Donations to this fund are used to provide treats for students whose families may not be able to purchase one. Your support helps create an inclusive experience so that no child feels left out.
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NEW! This option will let you donate to your teacher's classroom needs! All funds will be calculated monthly and given to the teacher in the form of a check or gift card ( their preference!) This is not mandatory and is not used for classroom parties, competitions, etc. This is only used if you would like to donate funds for the teachers to use for their classroom needs. 100% of your donation goes to your teacher of choice!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!