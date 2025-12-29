Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff: A Night Honoring Leadership & Service

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About this event
🎫 $25 per person – includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, live music, raffles, and a silent auction. Hear Matt DeSmyter speak at 7:30 PM about his vision for a safer, more transparent Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.
5 for $10. Use tickets for raffle baskets.
15 tickets for $20. Use tickets for raffle baskets.
5 for $10. Use tickets for 50/50 drawing.
15 for $20. Use tickets for 50/50 drawing.
$10 per ticket. Grab your chance to win a fully stocked booze wagon!
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