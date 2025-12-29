Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff

Hosted by

Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff

About this event

Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff: A Night Honoring Leadership & Service

910 Bend Blvd

East Moline, IL 61244, USA

General Admission
$25

🎫 $25 per person – includes heavy hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, live music, raffles, and a silent auction. Hear Matt DeSmyter speak at 7:30 PM about his vision for a safer, more transparent Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office.

🎟️ Raffle Basket Tickets- 5 for $10
$10

5 for $10. Use tickets for raffle baskets.


🎟️ Raffle Basket Tickets- 15 for $20
$20

15 tickets for $20. Use tickets for raffle baskets.


💵 50/50 Tickets- 5 for $10
$10

5 for $10. Use tickets for 50/50 drawing.


💵 50/50 Tickets- 15 for $20
$20

15 for $20. Use tickets for 50/50 drawing.


🍷 Booze Wagon Raffle
$10

$10 per ticket. Grab your chance to win a fully stocked booze wagon!


Add a donation for Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!