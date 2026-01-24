Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff: A Night Honoring Leadership & Service Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy the unbeatable quality and flavor of locally raised Black Angus beef with this quarter cow package — perfect for stocking your freezer with premium cuts!
This package includes approximately 150 pounds of processed beef, expertly butcher cut and packaged for your convenience.
• Graded Black Angus beef
• locally raised
• Professionally butcher cut & packaged
• Approximately 900 lbs hanging weight
• Around 150 lbs of take-home meat
Pickup will be scheduled with the winner at:
Jeff’s Market
408 6th Avenue
Durant, IA 52747
A fantastic value for families, meal preppers, or anyone who appreciates high-quality local beef!
Estimated Value: $2,000
Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff
Starting bid
Enjoy the unbeatable quality and flavor of locally raised Black Angus beef with this quarter cow package — perfect for stocking your freezer with premium cuts!
This package includes approximately 150 pounds of processed beef, expertly butcher cut and packaged for your convenience.
• Graded Black Angus beef
• locally raised
• Professionally butcher cut & packaged
• Approximately 900 lbs hanging weight
• Around 150 lbs of take-home meat
Pickup will be scheduled with the winner at:
Jeff’s Market
408 6th Avenue
Durant, IA 52747
A fantastic value for families, meal preppers, or anyone who appreciates high-quality local beef!
Estimated Value: $2,000
Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff
Starting bid
Enjoy the unbeatable quality and flavor of locally raised Black Angus beef with this quarter cow package — perfect for stocking your freezer with premium cuts!
This package includes approximately 150 pounds of processed beef, expertly butcher cut and packaged for your convenience.
• Graded Black Angus beef
• locally raised
• Professionally butcher cut & packaged
• Approximately 900 lbs hanging weight
• Around 150 lbs of take-home meat
Pickup will be scheduled with the winner at:
Jeff’s Market
408 6th Avenue
Durant, IA 52747
A fantastic value for families, meal preppers, or anyone who appreciates high-quality local beef!
Estimated Value: $2,000
Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff
Starting bid
Enjoy the unbeatable quality and flavor of locally raised Black Angus beef with this quarter cow package — perfect for stocking your freezer with premium cuts!
This package includes approximately 150 pounds of processed beef, expertly butcher cut and packaged for your convenience.
• Graded Black Angus beef
• locally raised
• Professionally butcher cut & packaged
• Approximately 900 lbs hanging weight
• Around 150 lbs of take-home meat
Pickup will be scheduled with the winner at:
Jeff’s Market
408 6th Avenue
Durant, IA 52747
A fantastic value for families, meal preppers, or anyone who appreciates high-quality local beef!
Estimated Value: $2,000
Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff
Starting bid
Enjoy the incredible flavor and quality of locally raised Iowa pork with this farm-to-freezer half hog package — professionally processed and butcher cut for your freezer.
This half hog will provide a generous assortment of pork favorites including chops, roasts, bacon, sausage, and more — perfect for grilling, smoking, and everyday meals.
• Iowa-raised hog
• Locally processed & professionally butcher cut
• Wide variety of freezer-ready pork cuts
Pickup will be scheduled with the winner at:
Jeff’s Market
408 6th Avenue
Durant, IA 52747
Estimated Value: $600
Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff
Starting bid
Enjoy the incredible flavor and quality of locally raised Iowa pork with this farm-to-freezer half hog package — professionally processed and butcher cut for your freezer.
This half hog will provide a generous assortment of pork favorites including chops, roasts, bacon, sausage, and more — perfect for grilling, smoking, and everyday meals.
• Iowa-raised hog
• Locally processed & professionally butcher cut
• Wide variety of freezer-ready pork cuts
Pickup will be scheduled with the winner at:
Jeff’s Market
408 6th Avenue
Durant, IA 52747
Estimated Value: $600
Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff
Starting bid
Cheer on the Fighting Illini live as they take on Oregon in an exciting Big Ten matchup at the State Farm Center!
Enjoy a thrilling night of college basketball with four tickets — perfect for a family outing, friends night out, or entertaining clients.
• Illinois vs. Oregon Men’s Basketball
• 📅 Tuesday, March 3
• 📍 State Farm Center — Champaign, IL
• 🎫 Four (4) tickets included
Don’t miss your chance to experience the energy of Illini basketball in person!
Estimated Value: $500
Donated By: Joe Cook & Family
Starting bid
Own a piece of Hawkeye football history with this authentic signed Logan Lee Iowa Hawkeyes jersey — a must-have for fans, alumni, and sports collectors alike!
Logan Lee, standout defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes, is known for his strength, leadership, and impact on the field. This autographed jersey makes an incredible display piece for a home, office, or sports room.
• Official Iowa Hawkeyes football jersey
• Hand-signed by Logan Lee
• Perfect for display or collection
• Great gift for Hawkeye fans
Estimated Value: Priceless
Donated By: the Lee Family
Starting bid
Score an incredible piece of football memorabilia with this signed Logan Lee Pittsburgh Steelers jersey — perfect for NFL fans, collectors, and sports enthusiasts!
Logan Lee, former Iowa Hawkeye standout and current Pittsburgh Steeler, brings Hawkeye pride to the NFL. This autographed jersey is a rare keepsake and a standout display piece for any sports room, office, or fan cave.
• Official Pittsburgh Steelers football jersey
• Hand-signed by Logan Lee
• Great for display or collection
• Perfect gift for Steelers or Hawkeyes fans
Estimated Value: Priceless
Donated By: The Lee Family
Starting bid
Get ready for a night of laughs and cocktails with this Peoria night-out package!
Enjoy two tickets to see comedy superstar Katt Williams live in Peoria, Illinois on March 7, then celebrate with a $100 gift card to Martinis on the Water, a local hotspot for drinks and socializing.
Perfect for date night, friends night out, or anyone who loves comedy and cocktails!
• Two (2) tickets to Katt Williams in Peoria, IL
• 📅 March 7
• 🍹 $100 Martinis on the Water gift card
Laugh, sip, and enjoy an unforgettable evening out!
Estimated Value: $300
Donated By: Joe Cook & Family
Starting bid
Rock out all weekend long at the River & Rails Music Festival in Chillicothe, IL! These passes grant two 3‑day admissions to the July 23–26 festival at Three Sisters Park, featuring live country & rock music, carnival fun, food vendors, drinks, and unforgettable festival vibes just outside Peoria.
https://www.riverandrailsfest.com
Estimated Value: $320
Donated By: Joe Cook & Family
Starting bid
Cheer on the St. Louis Cardinals live at Busch Stadium! This package includes two tickets to any home game, Monday thru Thursday (subject to availability). The winner will coordinate directly with the ticket holder to select the game that works best. A perfect outing for baseball fans, date night, or a family experience!
Estimated Value: $300
Donated By: Joe Cook & Family
Starting bid
Cheer on the St. Louis Cardinals live at Busch Stadium! This package includes two tickets to any home game, Monday thru Thursday (subject to availability). The winner will coordinate directly with the ticket holder to select the game that works best. A perfect outing for baseball fans, date night, or a family experience!
Estimated Value: $300
Donated By: Joe Cook & Family
Starting bid
Treat yourself or your family with this Happy Joe’s Pizza Basket, featuring:
A delicious way to enjoy a night in or share with friends!
Estimated Value: $100
Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff
Starting bid
Treat yourself and a guest to an unforgettable evening of romance, culture, and bold Cajun flavors at The Bend Event Center!
Enjoy two tickets to a spectacular 4-course dining experience — choose between a classic gourmet dinner or an authentic Cajun Repas inspired by New Orleans–style cuisine, packed with that signature Cajun kick.
These cherished recipes come straight from the Mire family recipe vault, lovingly passed down through eight generations and brought to life by Cindy and Harold for a truly one-of-a-kind culinary celebration.
📅 Thursday–Saturday | February 12, 13 & 14, 2026
🍸 Happy Hour: 4:00–5:00 PM
🍽 Dinner Service: 5:00–9:30 PM
Celebrate love, tradition, and incredible food in an atmosphere full of Mardi Gras magic.
As they say in Cajun country — “Cher, they GOOOOOOD!”
🎟 Includes two tickets for your choice of any night
Estimated Value: $150
Donated By: Harold & Cindy Mire
Starting bid
Treat yourself and a guest to an unforgettable evening of romance, culture, and bold Cajun flavors at The Bend Event Center!
Enjoy two tickets to a spectacular 4-course dining experience — choose between a classic gourmet dinner or an authentic Cajun Repas inspired by New Orleans–style cuisine, packed with that signature Cajun kick.
These cherished recipes come straight from the Mire family recipe vault, lovingly passed down through eight generations and brought to life by Cindy and Harold for a truly one-of-a-kind culinary celebration.
📅 Thursday–Saturday | February 12, 13 & 14, 2026
🍸 Happy Hour: 4:00–5:00 PM
🍽 Dinner Service: 5:00–9:30 PM
Celebrate love, tradition, and incredible food in an atmosphere full of Mardi Gras magic.
As they say in Cajun country — “Cher, they GOOOOOOD!”
🎟 Includes two tickets for your choice of any night
Estimated Value: $150
Donated By: Harold & Cindy Mire
Starting bid
Own a remarkable piece of American history with this pair of authentic silver dollar coins minted in New Orleans — one from 1884 and one from 1885.
Struck at the famed New Orleans Mint, these beautiful coins date back more than 140 years to an era of riverboats, jazz roots, and Southern commerce. Their age, silver content, and historical significance make them highly desirable for both collectors and history enthusiasts alike.
Whether you’re expanding a coin collection or looking for a meaningful heirloom-quality keepsake, this set offers timeless value and charm.
🪙 Includes two original silver dollar coins
📍 Minted in New Orleans (O Mint Mark)
📆 Years: 1884 & 1885
Estimated Value: $200
Donated By: River View Coins
Starting bid
Own a stunning pair of historic American silver dollars from the late 1800s — featuring authentic coins from 1887 and 1889, a beautiful glimpse into America’s rich monetary past.
These classic silver dollars are prized for their craftsmanship, age, and silver content, making them a fantastic addition for collectors or anyone who appreciates meaningful antiques with lasting value.
Perfect as a collectible keepsake or a unique investment piece.
🪙 Includes two original silver dollar coins
📆 Years: 1887 & 1889
Estimated Value: $200
Donated By: River View Coins
Starting bid
Add a striking and collectible silver dollar to your collection with this Liberty Eagle Silver Dollar, a beautifully crafted modern issue known for its bold design and limited availability.
This impressive coin features the iconic Liberty and Eagle imagery that celebrates American heritage and craftsmanship — a favorite among collectors of rare and commemorative silver dollars.
With its growing rarity and strong silver value, this coin makes a fantastic collector’s piece or meaningful keepsake.
🪙 Includes one Liberty Eagle Silver Dollar coin
📆 Year: 2026
⭐ Highly collectible & rare issue
Estimated Value: $110
Donated By: River View Coins
Starting bid
Turn your next gathering into a fiesta to remember with a delicious Mexican dinner for up to 20 people!
This generous spread includes all the crowd-pleasing favorites — plus Snoop’s famous, must-have chips & salsa that everyone raves about. From bold seasonings to fresh ingredients, this meal delivers big flavor, big portions, and big smiles.
Perfect for a family celebration, game night, birthday party, or neighborhood get-together — no cooking required!
🍽 Mexican dinner for 20 guests
🥑 Includes Snoop’s legendary chips & salsa
🎉 Perfect for parties & special occasions
💰 Estimated Value: $440
✨ Priceless for the incredible flavors you’ll enjoy!
Donated By: Snoop
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