Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff: A Night Honoring Leadership & Service Silent Auction

Enjoy the unbeatable quality and flavor of locally raised Black Angus beef with this quarter cow package — perfect for stocking your freezer with premium cuts!

This package includes approximately 150 pounds of processed beef, expertly butcher cut and packaged for your convenience.

🐄 Beef Details:

• Graded Black Angus beef

• locally raised

• Professionally butcher cut & packaged

• Approximately 900 lbs hanging weight

• Around 150 lbs of take-home meat

📍 Pickup Information:

Pickup will be scheduled with the winner at:

Jeff’s Market

408 6th Avenue

Durant, IA 52747

A fantastic value for families, meal preppers, or anyone who appreciates high-quality local beef!





Estimated Value: $2,000

Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff