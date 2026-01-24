Hosted by

Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff

About this event

Sales closed

Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff: A Night Honoring Leadership & Service Silent Auction

Pick-up location

910 Bend Blvd, East Moline, IL 61244, USA

🥩Locally Raised Iowa Black Angus Beef (¼ Cow Bundle) #1 item
🥩Locally Raised Iowa Black Angus Beef (¼ Cow Bundle) #1
$900

Starting bid

Enjoy the unbeatable quality and flavor of locally raised Black Angus beef with this quarter cow package — perfect for stocking your freezer with premium cuts!

This package includes approximately 150 pounds of processed beef, expertly butcher cut and packaged for your convenience.

🐄 Beef Details:

• Graded Black Angus beef
• locally raised
• Professionally butcher cut & packaged
• Approximately 900 lbs hanging weight
• Around 150 lbs of take-home meat

📍 Pickup Information:

Pickup will be scheduled with the winner at:
Jeff’s Market
408 6th Avenue
Durant, IA 52747

A fantastic value for families, meal preppers, or anyone who appreciates high-quality local beef!


Estimated Value: $2,000

Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff

🥩Locally Raised Iowa Black Angus Beef (¼ Cow Bundle) #2 item
🥩Locally Raised Iowa Black Angus Beef (¼ Cow Bundle) #2
$900

Starting bid

Enjoy the unbeatable quality and flavor of locally raised Black Angus beef with this quarter cow package — perfect for stocking your freezer with premium cuts!

This package includes approximately 150 pounds of processed beef, expertly butcher cut and packaged for your convenience.

🐄 Beef Details:

• Graded Black Angus beef
• locally raised
• Professionally butcher cut & packaged
• Approximately 900 lbs hanging weight
• Around 150 lbs of take-home meat

📍 Pickup Information:

Pickup will be scheduled with the winner at:
Jeff’s Market
408 6th Avenue
Durant, IA 52747

A fantastic value for families, meal preppers, or anyone who appreciates high-quality local beef!


Estimated Value: $2,000

Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff

🥩Locally Raised Iowa Black Angus Beef (¼ Cow Bundle) #3 item
🥩Locally Raised Iowa Black Angus Beef (¼ Cow Bundle) #3
$900

Starting bid

Enjoy the unbeatable quality and flavor of locally raised Black Angus beef with this quarter cow package — perfect for stocking your freezer with premium cuts!

This package includes approximately 150 pounds of processed beef, expertly butcher cut and packaged for your convenience.

🐄 Beef Details:

• Graded Black Angus beef
• locally raised
• Professionally butcher cut & packaged
• Approximately 900 lbs hanging weight
• Around 150 lbs of take-home meat

📍 Pickup Information:

Pickup will be scheduled with the winner at:
Jeff’s Market
408 6th Avenue
Durant, IA 52747

A fantastic value for families, meal preppers, or anyone who appreciates high-quality local beef!


Estimated Value: $2,000

Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff

🥩Locally Raised Iowa Black Angus Beef (¼ Cow Bundle) #4 item
🥩Locally Raised Iowa Black Angus Beef (¼ Cow Bundle) #4
$900

Starting bid

Enjoy the unbeatable quality and flavor of locally raised Black Angus beef with this quarter cow package — perfect for stocking your freezer with premium cuts!

This package includes approximately 150 pounds of processed beef, expertly butcher cut and packaged for your convenience.

🐄 Beef Details:

• Graded Black Angus beef
• locally raised
• Professionally butcher cut & packaged
• Approximately 900 lbs hanging weight
• Around 150 lbs of take-home meat

📍 Pickup Information:

Pickup will be scheduled with the winner at:
Jeff’s Market
408 6th Avenue
Durant, IA 52747

A fantastic value for families, meal preppers, or anyone who appreciates high-quality local beef!


Estimated Value: $2,000

Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff

🐖 Iowa Farm-Raised Half Hog #1 item
🐖 Iowa Farm-Raised Half Hog #1
$350

Starting bid

Enjoy the incredible flavor and quality of locally raised Iowa pork with this farm-to-freezer half hog package — professionally processed and butcher cut for your freezer.

This half hog will provide a generous assortment of pork favorites including chops, roasts, bacon, sausage, and more — perfect for grilling, smoking, and everyday meals.

🥓 Package Details:

• Iowa-raised hog
• Locally processed & professionally butcher cut
• Wide variety of freezer-ready pork cuts

📍 Pickup Information:

Pickup will be scheduled with the winner at:
Jeff’s Market
408 6th Avenue
Durant, IA 52747


Estimated Value: $600

Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff

🐖 Iowa Farm-Raised Half Hog #2 item
🐖 Iowa Farm-Raised Half Hog #2
$350

Starting bid

Enjoy the incredible flavor and quality of locally raised Iowa pork with this farm-to-freezer half hog package — professionally processed and butcher cut for your freezer.

This half hog will provide a generous assortment of pork favorites including chops, roasts, bacon, sausage, and more — perfect for grilling, smoking, and everyday meals.

🥓 Package Details:

• Iowa-raised hog
• Locally processed & professionally butcher cut
• Wide variety of freezer-ready pork cuts

📍 Pickup Information:

Pickup will be scheduled with the winner at:
Jeff’s Market
408 6th Avenue
Durant, IA 52747


Estimated Value: $600

Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff

🏀 Illinois vs. Oregon Men’s Basketball — 4 Tickets item
🏀 Illinois vs. Oregon Men’s Basketball — 4 Tickets
$200

Starting bid

Cheer on the Fighting Illini live as they take on Oregon in an exciting Big Ten matchup at the State Farm Center!

Enjoy a thrilling night of college basketball with four tickets — perfect for a family outing, friends night out, or entertaining clients.

🎟 Event Details:

• Illinois vs. Oregon Men’s Basketball
• 📅 Tuesday, March 3
• 📍 State Farm Center — Champaign, IL
• 🎫 Four (4) tickets included

Don’t miss your chance to experience the energy of Illini basketball in person!


Estimated Value: $500

Donated By: Joe Cook & Family

🏈 Autographed Logan Lee Iowa Hawkeyes Football Jersey item
🏈 Autographed Logan Lee Iowa Hawkeyes Football Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Own a piece of Hawkeye football history with this authentic signed Logan Lee Iowa Hawkeyes jersey — a must-have for fans, alumni, and sports collectors alike!

Logan Lee, standout defensive lineman for the Hawkeyes, is known for his strength, leadership, and impact on the field. This autographed jersey makes an incredible display piece for a home, office, or sports room.

⭐ Item Details:

• Official Iowa Hawkeyes football jersey
• Hand-signed by Logan Lee
• Perfect for display or collection
• Great gift for Hawkeye fans


Estimated Value: Priceless

Donated By: the Lee Family

🏈 Autographed Logan Lee Pittsburgh Steelers Jersey item
🏈 Autographed Logan Lee Pittsburgh Steelers Jersey
$100

Starting bid

Score an incredible piece of football memorabilia with this signed Logan Lee Pittsburgh Steelers jersey — perfect for NFL fans, collectors, and sports enthusiasts!

Logan Lee, former Iowa Hawkeye standout and current Pittsburgh Steeler, brings Hawkeye pride to the NFL. This autographed jersey is a rare keepsake and a standout display piece for any sports room, office, or fan cave.

⭐ Item Details:

• Official Pittsburgh Steelers football jersey
• Hand-signed by Logan Lee
• Great for display or collection
• Perfect gift for Steelers or Hawkeyes fans


Estimated Value: Priceless

Donated By: The Lee Family

🎤 Katt Williams Live in Peoria + $100 Martinis on the Water item
🎤 Katt Williams Live in Peoria + $100 Martinis on the Water
$125

Starting bid

Get ready for a night of laughs and cocktails with this Peoria night-out package!

Enjoy two tickets to see comedy superstar Katt Williams live in Peoria, Illinois on March 7, then celebrate with a $100 gift card to Martinis on the Water, a local hotspot for drinks and socializing.

Perfect for date night, friends night out, or anyone who loves comedy and cocktails!

🎟 Package Includes:

• Two (2) tickets to Katt Williams in Peoria, IL
• 📅 March 7
• 🍹 $100 Martinis on the Water gift card

Laugh, sip, and enjoy an unforgettable evening out!


Estimated Value: $300

Donated By: Joe Cook & Family


🎵 River & Rails Music Festival — 2 3-Day Passes item
🎵 River & Rails Music Festival — 2 3-Day Passes
$150

Starting bid

Rock out all weekend long at the River & Rails Music Festival in Chillicothe, IL! These passes grant two 3‑day admissions to the July 23–26 festival at Three Sisters Park, featuring live country & rock music, carnival fun, food vendors, drinks, and unforgettable festival vibes just outside Peoria.


https://www.riverandrailsfest.com


Estimated Value: $320

Donated By: Joe Cook & Family


⚾ St. Louis Cardinals — 2 Tickets (Any Game) #1 item
⚾ St. Louis Cardinals — 2 Tickets (Any Game) #1
$50

Starting bid

Cheer on the St. Louis Cardinals live at Busch Stadium! This package includes two tickets to any home game, Monday thru Thursday (subject to availability). The winner will coordinate directly with the ticket holder to select the game that works best. A perfect outing for baseball fans, date night, or a family experience!


Estimated Value: $300

Donated By: Joe Cook & Family

⚾ St. Louis Cardinals — 2 Tickets (Any Game) #2 item
⚾ St. Louis Cardinals — 2 Tickets (Any Game) #2
$50

Starting bid

Cheer on the St. Louis Cardinals live at Busch Stadium! This package includes two tickets to any home game, Monday thru Thursday (subject to availability). The winner will coordinate directly with the ticket holder to select the game that works best. A perfect outing for baseball fans, date night, or a family experience!


Estimated Value: $300

Donated By: Joe Cook & Family

🍕 Happy Joe’s Pizza Party Basket item
🍕 Happy Joe’s Pizza Party Basket
$50

Starting bid

Treat yourself or your family with this Happy Joe’s Pizza Basket, featuring:

  • 2 large pizzas
  • 1 medium pizza
  • 1 small pizza
  • Chips & taco sauce
  • Plus coupons for future visits

A delicious way to enjoy a night in or share with friends!


Estimated Value: $100

Donated By: Friends of Matt DeSmyter for Sheriff

💕🎭 Valentine’s Day & Mardi Gras Epicurean Experience #1 item
💕🎭 Valentine’s Day & Mardi Gras Epicurean Experience #1
$85

Starting bid

Treat yourself and a guest to an unforgettable evening of romance, culture, and bold Cajun flavors at The Bend Event Center!

Enjoy two tickets to a spectacular 4-course dining experience — choose between a classic gourmet dinner or an authentic Cajun Repas inspired by New Orleans–style cuisine, packed with that signature Cajun kick.

These cherished recipes come straight from the Mire family recipe vault, lovingly passed down through eight generations and brought to life by Cindy and Harold for a truly one-of-a-kind culinary celebration.

📅 Thursday–Saturday | February 12, 13 & 14, 2026
🍸 Happy Hour: 4:00–5:00 PM
🍽 Dinner Service: 5:00–9:30 PM

Celebrate love, tradition, and incredible food in an atmosphere full of Mardi Gras magic.
As they say in Cajun country — “Cher, they GOOOOOOD!”

🎟 Includes two tickets for your choice of any night


Estimated Value: $150

Donated By: Harold & Cindy Mire

💕🎭 Valentine’s Day & Mardi Gras Epicurean Experience #2 item
💕🎭 Valentine’s Day & Mardi Gras Epicurean Experience #2
$85

Starting bid

Treat yourself and a guest to an unforgettable evening of romance, culture, and bold Cajun flavors at The Bend Event Center!

Enjoy two tickets to a spectacular 4-course dining experience — choose between a classic gourmet dinner or an authentic Cajun Repas inspired by New Orleans–style cuisine, packed with that signature Cajun kick.

These cherished recipes come straight from the Mire family recipe vault, lovingly passed down through eight generations and brought to life by Cindy and Harold for a truly one-of-a-kind culinary celebration.

📅 Thursday–Saturday | February 12, 13 & 14, 2026
🍸 Happy Hour: 4:00–5:00 PM
🍽 Dinner Service: 5:00–9:30 PM

Celebrate love, tradition, and incredible food in an atmosphere full of Mardi Gras magic.
As they say in Cajun country — “Cher, they GOOOOOOD!”


🎟 Includes two tickets for your choice of any night


Estimated Value: $150

Donated By: Harold & Cindy Mire

🪙✨ Historic New Orleans Silver Dollar Coins (1884 & 1885) item
🪙✨ Historic New Orleans Silver Dollar Coins (1884 & 1885)
$50

Starting bid

Own a remarkable piece of American history with this pair of authentic silver dollar coins minted in New Orleans — one from 1884 and one from 1885.

Struck at the famed New Orleans Mint, these beautiful coins date back more than 140 years to an era of riverboats, jazz roots, and Southern commerce. Their age, silver content, and historical significance make them highly desirable for both collectors and history enthusiasts alike.

Whether you’re expanding a coin collection or looking for a meaningful heirloom-quality keepsake, this set offers timeless value and charm.

🪙 Includes two original silver dollar coins
📍 Minted in New Orleans (O Mint Mark)
📆 Years: 1884 & 1885


Estimated Value: $200

Donated By: River View Coins

🪙✨ Vintage Silver Dollar Coin Set (1887 & 1889) item
🪙✨ Vintage Silver Dollar Coin Set (1887 & 1889)
$50

Starting bid

Own a stunning pair of historic American silver dollars from the late 1800s — featuring authentic coins from 1887 and 1889, a beautiful glimpse into America’s rich monetary past.

These classic silver dollars are prized for their craftsmanship, age, and silver content, making them a fantastic addition for collectors or anyone who appreciates meaningful antiques with lasting value.

Perfect as a collectible keepsake or a unique investment piece.

🪙 Includes two original silver dollar coins
📆 Years: 1887 & 1889


Estimated Value: $200

Donated By: River View Coins

🦅✨ Rare Liberty Eagle Silver Dollar (2026 Edition) item
🦅✨ Rare Liberty Eagle Silver Dollar (2026 Edition)
$25

Starting bid

Add a striking and collectible silver dollar to your collection with this Liberty Eagle Silver Dollar, a beautifully crafted modern issue known for its bold design and limited availability.

This impressive coin features the iconic Liberty and Eagle imagery that celebrates American heritage and craftsmanship — a favorite among collectors of rare and commemorative silver dollars.

With its growing rarity and strong silver value, this coin makes a fantastic collector’s piece or meaningful keepsake.

🪙 Includes one Liberty Eagle Silver Dollar coin
📆 Year: 2026
Highly collectible & rare issue


Estimated Value: $110

Donated By: River View Coins

🌮🎉Snoop’s Legendary Mexican Dinner Party for 20 item
🌮🎉Snoop’s Legendary Mexican Dinner Party for 20
$150

Starting bid

Turn your next gathering into a fiesta to remember with a delicious Mexican dinner for up to 20 people!

This generous spread includes all the crowd-pleasing favorites — plus Snoop’s famous, must-have chips & salsa that everyone raves about. From bold seasonings to fresh ingredients, this meal delivers big flavor, big portions, and big smiles.

Perfect for a family celebration, game night, birthday party, or neighborhood get-together — no cooking required!

🍽 Mexican dinner for 20 guests
🥑 Includes Snoop’s legendary chips & salsa
🎉 Perfect for parties & special occasions


💰 Estimated Value: $440
Priceless for the incredible flavors you’ll enjoy!

Donated By: Snoop

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!