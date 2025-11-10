Mattapoisett PTA

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Mattapoisett PTA

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Mattapoisett PTA's Shop

Navy hat item
Navy hat
$20

Navy 6 Panel Twill Cap with white embroidered seahorse.  Velcro Closure. Adult size. Note while not a guarantee this may also fit youth.

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Black Trucker hat item
Black Trucker hat
$20

Black unstructured snapback truckers cap with white embroidered seahorse. Adult size. Note while not a guarantee this may also fit youth.

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long sleeve Adult X-Large item
long sleeve Adult X-Large
$25

Black Jerzees Long Sleeve T

5.4oz. 50/50 cotton poly T-shirt. Seahorse on the front and Mattapoisett down the sleeve 

Size: Adult XL

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