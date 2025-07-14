Matthew 25 AIDS Services, INC's BBB Silent Auction

Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Rare Character has developed a cult following due to its single barrel bottlings of interesting rare whiskeys. Taking a detour from single barrels, Rare Character Limited Release dives into the blending of exceptional cask strength bourbons from Kentucky and Indiana. Package includes 3 bottle bundle.
MSRP: $540
Starting bid
Cazcane honors the Cazcan people, one of the few indigenous groups whose defiance against Spanish conquest remains a proud legacy. Reposado aged for 11 months in ex-bourbon barrels. Anejo is a blend of barrels aged from 1 to over 2 years.
MSRP: $235
Starting bid
Rare Character has developed a cult following due to its single barrel bottlings of interesting rare whiskeys. Taking a detour from single barrels, Rare Character Limited Release dives into the blending of exceptional cask strength bourbons from Kentucky and Indiana. Both bottles in this set include 100% rye whiskey distilled by Green River Distilling in the blend. Rye whiskey bottled directly by Green River is 95% rye.
MSRP: $250
Starting bid
Distilled by High Wire in Charleston, SC from 100% heirloom Jimmy Red corn grown on a single farm. This 10th anniversary edition is a blend of 14 barrels and marks the first bottled in bond release from High Wire.
MSRP: $300
Starting bid
Weller begins its life just the same as Pappy Van Winkle bourbon. Full Proof is the highest proof offering in the Weller lineup at 114 proof. Most Weller offerings are blend of barrels, while this bottle is a single barrel chosen by The Prime Barrel for individual greatness and unique character.
MSRP: $90
Starting bid
The gift basket includes bottles of Michter’s 10 Year Single Barrel Rye and non-age stated Single Barrel Rye, both signed by Master Distiller Andrea Wilson. The basket also includes two Glencairn glasses, “The Art of Mixology” cocktail book, a golf towel and golf balls.
MSRP: $250
Starting bid
Iowa’s Cedar Ridge and Murphy Quint distill perhaps the greatest American single malt whiskey. The Quintessential features the best of the best coming out of Cedar Ridge. Portside is aged in first fill ruby port, first fill Amontillado sherry, and virgin French oak casks. Bottled at 117.2 proof. Also included, two Glencairn glasses.
MSRP: $120
Starting bid
Bill Binder recently partnered with Willett distillery as he bottles exceptional whiskey from various distilleries. This particular bottle was distilled in Indiana and selected by the luxury bourbon tourism organization known as Bourbon Lore.
MSRP: $135
Starting bid
Premier Dram is created by Bill Thomas, the owner and whiskey curator of Jack Rose Saloon in Washington, DC. This single barrel bourbon was distilled in Bardstown and selected by the luxury bourbon tourism organization known as Bourbon Lore. The bottle is signed by Bill Thomas.
MSRP: $220
Starting bid
Located in Weston, Missouri, Ben Holladay Distillery quickly turned heads with its bottled in bond bourbon. The whiskey minds at Bourbon Lore put together as masterful blend of bourbon composed of 18 choice barrels.
MSRP: $130
Starting bid
Booker’s Bourbon was the first bourbon to be commercially bottled at cask strength, pulled the “center cut” barrels in the rickhouse. This 2024 release, dubbed “Master Distiller’s Batch”, is signed by Jim Beam Master Distiller Fred Noe.
MSRP: $110
Starting bid
Distilled on contact in Danville, KY with Emmer wheat, also known as farro, as a key component. After initial aging, Series No. 4’s bourbon is further aged in Calvados casks, a French apple brandy from Normandy.
MSRP: $90
Starting bid
Discovery Series #7 is a blend of 5 different whiskeys ranging from 7-17 years in age. Blending bourbon, Canadian whisky, and corn whisky, 85% of the blend has been aged for at least 12 years. Discovery Series is a testament to the blending acumen of Bardstown Bourbon Co.
MSRP: $150
Starting bid
Produced by World Whiskey Society and distilled in Oklahoma and aged for 10 years, this wheated bourbon pays tribute to Doc Holliday with this collector’s edition decanter and box. This 10 year wheated bourbon is a treasure for gun collectors and Wild West enthusiasts.
MSRP: $250
Starting bid
Bottled at 100 proof, Old Swagger is a blend of 12 barrels distilled in Indiana and aged for 12 years.
MSRP: $200
Starting bid
While the exact age is undisclosed, the age of this wheated bourbon is between 12-14 years old. Old Stubborn was distilled on a pot still by Smooth Ambler Spirits in West Virginia. This bottle serves as time capsule as Smooth Ambler stopped using a pot still and switched to a hybrid still not longer after this bourbon was distilled.
MSRP: $250
Starting bid
Heavy and dense American single malt whisky distilled in Lovingston, Virginia and aged in ex-bourbon casks. This spectacular whisky is made with spring water fed from the Blue Ridge Mountains.
MSRP: $80
Starting bid
Blood Oath Pact No. 8 (2022) Bourbon Finished in Calvados Casks
Blood Oath is the most heralded annual release from Lux Row Distillers in Bardstown. Pact No. 8 blends multiple styles and ages of bourbon together and then further matures the blend in Calvados casks, a French apple brandy from Normandy.
MSRP: $130
Starting bid
Located in Portland, Oregon, Westward distills some of the finest American single malt whiskey. Milestone Edition 1 features the best barrels in the Westward inventory as the Master Blender Miles Munroe displays his mastery of blending. Milestone current serves as one of the two most expensive American single malts on the market.
MSRP: $250
Starting bid
Based in Columbus, Ohio, Whiskey War Barrel Select is a proprietary blend of bourbon and rye whiskey. After blending, the whiskey is further matured in a second-fill Sangiovese wine barrel. The base blend has been named “Best Blended Whiskey” for the past three consecutive years at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition.
MSRP: $130
Starting bid
Kentucky Peerless currently makes it home in Louisville, but called Henderson home prior to Prohibition. In late 2024, Peerless Toasted Bourbon was named “Outstanding Gold” with a rating of 98 from the International Wine and Spirits Competition.
MSRP: $130
Starting bid
Woodford Reserve Double Oak has been a long-time favorite of bourbon lovers. Double Double Oak allows the bourbon to age in the second barrel for extra time in comparison to the already popular Double Oak. The bottle comes with a rocks glass made of Baccarat crystal.
MSRP: $200
Starting bid
Produced by Seelbach’s, the leading online retailer for American whiskey. Rathskeller Revival features bourbon distilled by Barton 1792 in Bardstown, Kentucky. Aged for a total of 18 years with the first 14 years in Kentucky and the final 4 years in the heat of Jacksonville, Florida. Bottled at 117 proof.
MSRP: $800
Starting bid
Produced by Seelbach’s, the leading online retailer of American whiskey. Nicknamed “Buffalo Turkey”, everything about this bourbon aged for 15 years is distilled to the exact specifications of Wild Turkey, but it was distilled by Buffalo Trace in Frankfort, Kentucky. Batch 003 is bottled at 122.5 proof.
MSRP: $300
Starting bid
Seelbach’s Private Reserve 10 Year Kentucky Bourbon was originally distilled by Heaven Hill on behalf of Limestone Branch Distillery to be bottled as Yellowstone. Seelbach’s Wheated Bourbon is distilled by Green River in Owensboro, KY, and bottled at 107 proof, just like fellow wheated bourbon Weller Antique.
MSRP: $180
Starting bid
Produced by Seelbach’s, the leading online retailer for American whiskey. Originally distilled by Heaven Hill on behalf of Limestone Branch Distillery to be bottled as Yellowstone. Batch 004 is bottled at 125.5 proof.
MSRP: $130
Starting bid
Distilled in Indiana, this 2025 edition is the oldest rye released by Pinhook. Bottled at 111.2 proof.
MSRP: $93
Starting bid
Good things come in small packages! This 375 ml bottle of Blanton’s is half the size of standard bottle. Blanton’s is the original single barrel bourbon and perhaps the most iconic bottle design! Weller Special Reserve is distilled at Buffalo Trace from the same wheated recipe as the famous Pappy Van Winkle bourbon.
MSRP: $150
Starting bid
This 2025 limited release is a small batch whiskey from Michter’s, honoring John Shenk, who founded a distillery in 1753. It features high-rye content with some whiskey finished in French oak barrels from the Vosges region, air-dried for 24 months.
This is definitely a premium expression from Michter’s. It’s not a bourbon because it was aged in used barrels. Bourbon must be aged in new barrels. By definition, it’s just “whiskey”.
MSRP: $150
Starting bid
This is the first American whiskey to openly celebrate Pride on the label. Fierce & Kind is both a brand and philanthropy organization based in San Diego. At retail, 25% of all sales are directed to causes that foster diversity. The bourbon is distilled by Southern Distilling in North Carolina.
MSRP: $50
Starting bid
Binder’s Stash is an independent bottler the finest single barrels of American whiskey. This cask strength bottle highlights an exceptional barrel of 7-year-old bourbon distilled by Green River in Owensboro.
Most Green River single barrels on the market are aged in the 5.5 to 6 year range. There are definitely not a lot of Green River single barrels floating around at 7+ years. The price is higher than a standard Green River single barrel, but the age is also higher.
MSRP: $125
Starting bid
Featured in Forbes, this new 2025 release was named The Best Irish Blended Whiskey according by The Beverage Testing Institute. Of the overall blend, 85% is aged for at least 12 years and is matured in Oloroso sherry casks.
MSRP: $70
Starting bid
Supergay Spirits gives back a portion of profits to LGBTQ organizations. Russell’s Reserve Single Barrel Bourbon is a Wild Turkey is all its splendor!
MSRP: $135
Starting bid
15 year rye whiskey distilled in Indiana. Bottled at 108.4 proof.
MSRP: $400
Starting bid
Cask strength bottling of Kentucky bourbon curated by Jay West, better known online as @T8KE
MSRP: $140
Starting bid
The Willett Family Estate collection, better known as “Purple Top”, showcases the absolute best single barrels of bourbon in the Willett inventory. Aged for at least 10 years, barrel #2894 was selected by LeNell. LeNell is best known for her bottling of Red Hook Rye in the early 2000s. Like this bottle, LeNell’s Red Hook Rye was also sourced from Willett and sold at auction in February 2025 for $32,900. While this bottle is a younger than Red Hook Rye, you can experience the historic relationship between LeNell and Willett. Bottle donated by BAXUS. Bottled at 131.6 proof.
MSRP: $1500
Starting bid
Single barrel selected by BAXUS. Until roughly 15 years ago, interest in bourbon was largely dead in the United States. However, bourbon’s popularity overseas surged. Perhaps the biggest name in the exports during that dark era was Marci Palatella and the Very Olde St. Nick brand of well-aged whiskey. Decades later, Marci keep the Very Olde St. Nick brand alive and well, operating out of Preservation Distillery in Bardstown. Bottled at 128.4 proof.
MSRP: $400
Starting bid
Platinum is a blend of bourbons aged 19, 15, and 10 years and bottled at 98 proof. To go with the impressive ages, Platinum has accumulated a more impressive resume of accolades. Best Small Batch Bourbon at NY World Spirits Competition; Double Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition; Platinum at ASCOT Awards, 95 at International Wine and Spirits Competition. Platinum at L.A. Spirits Awards
MSRP: $279
Starting bid
Single barrel aged for 22 years and distilled by Alberta Distillers in Canada. Distilled from 91% rye and 9% corn. While most Canadian whisky is bottled at low proof, Blame Canada! is bottled at 117.6 proof. Gold Medal at 2023 World Whiskies Awards.
MSRP: $200
Starting bid
Distilled in Atwater, California from an heirloom variety of rye grain. Aged at least 5 years. Named one of the Top 4 Ryes of 2022 by Breaking Bourbon.
MSRP: $100
Starting bid
20 oz tumbler. Leak proof lid and 1 oz twist cap. Double-wall vacuum insulated. Dishwasher safe.
MSRP: $60
Starting bid
Set of four 8 oz glasses. Official glass of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Designed for optimal tasting and nosing experience. Dishwasher safe.
MSRP: $40
Starting bid
Set of four 13.5 oz glasses. Official glass of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail. Designed for optimal cocktail experienced.
MSRP: $40
Starting bid
Set of 2 whiskey glasses from Hopscotch & Grape. One month unlimited yoga at Yoga 101
MSRP: $150
Starting bid
Holds a full 750 ml bottle. Features two integrated magnetic tumblers. Vacuum insulated. Leak proof. Premium steel. Features Matthew 25 logo.
MSRP: $130
Starting bid
Travel accessory. Includes 3 oz Neat Glass, 3 oz Flight Bottle with silicone sleeve. Both items are housed in a custom EVA travel house for safe travel to greatly reduce chance of breakage. Widest part of the Neat Glass represents approximately 1.5 oz. Made from lead-free crystal. Flight Bottle is TSA compliant.
MSRP: $45
Starting bid
Travel accessory. Set of four 3 oz glasses with silicone sleeve. Comes with custom EVA travel case that fits perfectly into a small bag. Durable to reduce chances of breakage. Each individual 3 oz bottle is TSA compliant. If the glasses are removed from the case, the case can store two cigars.
MSRP: $50
Starting bid
Hudson Sutler Montauk Cooler Bag. Titleist 2025 Pro V1 golf balls (2). J. Earl & Sons Highball glasses (2/lead-free crystal). Hat.
MSRP: $210
Starting bid
Whiskey Jypsi is the whiskey brand associated with country music superstar Eric Church. Rubber bar mat has dimensions of 14 x 14 x 5.
MSRP: $40
Starting bid
Signature rocks glasses (2). Pair of socks. Glencairn whiskey glasses (2). Bourbon-scented candle. Distillery tour passes (4). Barrel stave ink pen. Lapel pin. Leather-bound notepad.
MSRP: $75
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!