Matthew 25 AIDS Services, INC's BBB Silent Auction

This 2025 limited release is a small batch whiskey from Michter’s, honoring John Shenk, who founded a distillery in 1753. It features high-rye content with some whiskey finished in French oak barrels from the Vosges region, air-dried for 24 months.

This is definitely a premium expression from Michter’s. It’s not a bourbon because it was aged in used barrels. Bourbon must be aged in new barrels. By definition, it’s just “whiskey”.





MSRP: $150