Matthew 25 AIDS Services, INC's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
3 carwash passes to Sparkle Brite Car Wash in Owensboro: $34 each
$50 gift card to 423 Smokehouse BBQ in St. Petersburg, Indiana
Total value: $152
Starting bid
One free month of Confidence Course at Master Brice’s Martial Arts in Evansville, IN.
Total value: $59
Starting bid
Ballet Indiana, 4 tickets to Cinderella, May 9 & 10, 2026 = $100
Mesker Park Zoo, 4 tickets = $42
Total value: $142
Starting bid
Gutterjuunk Tooth Gems gift certificate = $200
Starting bid
Unicorn Palace Unicorn Dance Party (kid play/party space) gift certificate = $250
Halloween-theme gift basket: $50
Friday the 13th and Halloween actor photos, autographed
Bride of Frankenstein t-shirt: 2XL
Pennywise plastic cup
Keep It Creep skeleton small plate
Plastic trick or treat bowl
4x Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5
Total value: $305
Starting bid
Happy Art Studio gift certificate = $25
Brew Bridge Brewing & Escape Owensboro gift card = $50
Every Child and Artist wall art hanger = $65
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5
Total value: $145
Starting bid
Bally’s Evansville; 1 night in hotel for two; $60 dinner gift card
total value $200
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