Matthew 25 AIDS Services, INC

Hosted by

Matthew 25 AIDS Services, INC

About this event

Sales closed

Matthew 25 AIDS Services, INC's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

452 Old Corydon Rd, Henderson, KY 42420, USA

Sparkle and Smoke PKG 35 item
Sparkle and Smoke PKG 35
$20

Starting bid

3 carwash passes to Sparkle Brite Car Wash in Owensboro: $34 each
$50 gift card to 423 Smokehouse BBQ in St. Petersburg, Indiana

Total value: $152

Martial Arts Package 27 item
Martial Arts Package 27
$10

Starting bid

One free month of Confidence Course at Master Brice’s Martial Arts in Evansville, IN.

Total value: $59

Evansville Kids Dance & Zoo PKG 17 item
Evansville Kids Dance & Zoo PKG 17
$25

Starting bid

Ballet Indiana, 4 tickets to Cinderella, May 9 & 10, 2026 = $100
Mesker Park Zoo, 4 tickets = $42

Total value: $142

 

Evansville Smile PKG 15 item
Evansville Smile PKG 15
$40

Starting bid

Gutterjuunk Tooth Gems gift certificate = $200

 

OB Dance Party PKG 6 item
OB Dance Party PKG 6
$60

Starting bid

Unicorn Palace Unicorn Dance Party (kid play/party space) gift certificate = $250
Halloween-theme gift basket: $50

Friday the 13th and Halloween actor photos, autographed
               Bride of Frankenstein t-shirt: 2XL
               Pennywise plastic cup
               Keep It Creep skeleton small plate
               Plastic trick or treat bowl

4x Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5

Total value: $305

OB Art and Play Pkg 5 item
OB Art and Play Pkg 5
$40

Starting bid

Happy Art Studio gift certificate = $25

Brew Bridge Brewing & Escape Owensboro gift card = $50
Every Child and Artist wall art hanger = $65
Fetta Specialty Pizza: Free Garlic Knots = $5

Total value: $145

Casino Hotel and Dinner item
Casino Hotel and Dinner
$50

Starting bid

Bally’s Evansville; 1 night in hotel for two; $60 dinner gift card

total value $200

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!