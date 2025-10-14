Hosted by

Matthew John Phillips Pickleball Slam Silent Auction

One-Night Stay & Dinner for Two – Seminole Hard Rock Tampa
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxurious one-night stay (up to $1,000 value) and dinner for two at Council Oak, Cipresso, or The Rez Grill (up to $250 value) at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa. A perfect getaway experience!

Authentic Braden Point Signed Lightning Jersey
$250

Starting bid

A must-have for any hockey fan or collector! Brand-new official jersey, authentically signed by Braden Point and generously provided by the Tampa Bay Lightning. Beautifully displayed and ready to showcase!

Authentic Tampa Buccaneers Football – Signed by Tykee Smith!
$50

Starting bid

A standout collectible for football lovers and sports enthusiasts! Brand-new official NFL football, authentically signed by Tykee Smith and generously provided by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Perfect for display or adding to your sports collection!

Estate Planning Package by Lisa Anne Haidermota, Esq.
$500

Starting bid

Attorney Lisa Anne Haidermota is donating a comprehensive estate planning package valued at $2,000 +. It includes Last Will And Testaments, Durable Powers Of Attorney, Combination Living Wills And Designations Of Health Care Surrogate, and Revocable Trusts for either an individual or couple.  Lisa has 25 years of experience in estate planning and will provide you and your family with peace of mind.

