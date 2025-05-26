Matthew Mark Foundation Shop

Bright, bold, and built for adventure.





This crushed orange (with black logo) youth-sized tee is made just for our Homeschool Homies riders—a high-visibility shirt that keeps kids safe and stoked on the trail.





Available Sizes: Youth S, M, L, XL.





These shirts are designed for our Homeschool Homies group rides and skills clinics—perfect for team spirit, group visibility, and fun photos.





Every shirt supports the Matthew Mark Foundation's mission to bring movement, mentorship, and connection to kids and families through mountain biking and outdoor exploration.





Pickup Info: Shirts will be available for pick up at Homeschool Homies rides or upcoming youth clinics.