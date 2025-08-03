Maui County Fair Sponsorship

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About this event
The return of the Maui County Fair after six long years depends on cornerstone contributions like this. Platinum sponsorships breathe life back into the island’s most cherished community tradition—rebuilding infrastructure, reigniting programs, and restoring the spirit of the fair for a new generation.
After a six-year pause, this level of sponsorship bridges the gap between what the fair once was and what it can be again. Gold sponsors help fund the essential elements that bring people back together—music, food, celebration, and connection.
As the fair returns, dependable operations are more vital than ever. This sponsorship keeps the lights on, the walkways clear, and the daily activities flowing—ensuring a smooth and joyful experience for thousands.
This accessible tier makes it possible to reopen the gates. Bronze sponsorship covers grassroots necessities that keep the fair safe, clean, and inviting—so every family feels welcomed back after years of waiting.
Sponsor a full evening of entertainment at the fair! Your business will be announced throughout the night as the official Entertainment Sponsor and featured prominently at the Entertainment Tent and in fair media.
Feature your business within this commercial highlight area of the fair. Includes booth space and business name/logo visibility in signage, print ads, and program listings tied to the shopping area.
Have your name attached to the entire fairgrounds experience. This includes main gate signage, program and website listings, and high visibility placement throughout the event’s busiest areas.
Be a part of the tradition! Your sponsorship includes live mentions at all parade commentary stations and inclusion in official parade announcements, showcasing your business to thousands of parade spectators.
As the official sponsor for one of the four fair days, your business will distribute promotional items at the front gates, enjoy daily mentions, and be prominently recognized as the sponsor of the day across announcements and signage.
Help bring back one of the fair’s most beloved and labor-intensive attractions. This sponsorship directly funds the large tent structure, equipment, and supplies necessary to showcase Maui’s livestock and agricultural exhibits. Support goes toward animal pens, educational displays, and youth ag programming.
Fuel the future of entertainment at the fair by supporting our brand-new E-Sports Arena. This sponsorship powers tournament production, gaming equipment, tech staffing, and staging for one of the fair’s most dynamic and youth-driven features.
Support the exciting games and attractions throughout the fairgrounds. Your sponsorship includes branding and signage at activity zones and mentions in the program and social media related to event fun.
Be associated with Maui’s local educational, cultural, and agricultural exhibits, located at Queen Kaʻahumanu Center. This includes brand exposure at the exhibit entrance, recognition in promotions, and program mentions.
Support one of the fair’s most iconic and popular areas. The food court features nonprofit and community food vendors who serve beloved local favorites. This sponsorship helps cover tenting, waste services, lighting, seating, and other infrastructure needed to keep this hub welcoming and clean throughout the four-day event.
This colorful celebration invites families to a street party with stilt walkers and happy costumed characters. It's a fun-filled opportunity to gather the community for free fun for kids of all ages.
Average 12 views/hour
Located in the fair’s busiest thoroughfare, this 9'x12' display wall rotates ads hourly during all 4 days. (All content must be pre-approved by the Maui County Fair.)
Average 8 views/hour
Located in the fair’s busiest thoroughfare, this 9'x12' display wall rotates ads hourly during all 4 days. (All content must be pre-approved by the Maui County Fair.)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!