2025 Maui Scouting Golf Tournament

Sponsor Benefits Include: • Recognition as Eagle Sponsor on all event signage, promotional materials, and press releases • Company banner at event registration area & opportunity for your company to host a tent on the course • Logo and company name featured prominently on event website and social media promotions • Special acknowledgment during opening and closing remarks at the tournament • Two complimentary golf teams (2 teams of 2) for the tournament ($650 value) • One tee sign with your company logo at a hole • Recognition in post-tournament newsletter and on Aloha Council website • Opportunity to provide promotional materials in player gift bags • Verbal recognition during awards ceremony • Custom "Scouting America, Aloha Council" Under Armour Golf Shirt for Players