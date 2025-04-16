eventClosed

MAULI : Acrylic on Canvas painting (30"x40") by Tejashree Sourabh

auction.pickupLocation

We will deliver the art piece in San Antonio, Free.

MAULI - Acrylic on Canvas painting (30"x40")
$251

auctionV2.input.startingBid

Painting Name: Mauli | Description: This painting shows the devotion for Mauli (another name for Lord Vitthal) and the sweet songs (Abhang) sung for him. Even if the devotee (Warikari) is not wealthy, the satisfaction on his face after seeing Vitthal shows a wealth of contentment.

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing