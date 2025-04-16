MAULI : Acrylic on Canvas painting (30"x40") by Tejashree Sourabh

Painting Name: Mauli | Description: This painting shows the devotion for Mauli (another name for Lord Vitthal) and the sweet songs (Abhang) sung for him. Even if the devotee (Warikari) is not wealthy, the satisfaction on his face after seeing Vitthal shows a wealth of contentment.

