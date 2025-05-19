Maumee Bay Club

Offered by

Maumee Bay Club

About the memberships

Maumee Bay Club Membership 2025

New Members Joining Fee
$275

No expiration

This is for women who are joining the Maumee Bay Club for the first time. This option does not have a renewal option.

Reclaimed Member
$270

No expiration

This is for women who were formerly members of the Maumee Bay Club but are returning after a period of inactivity. This option does not have a renewal option.

Youth Membership
$30

No expiration

Youth ages 12 - 17 who are part of the Cinderella Youth Club of the Maumee Bay Club.

Young Adult Members
$227

Valid until March 23, 2027

If you are a current member of the Maumee Bay Club aged 18 - 35.

Regular Membership
$270

Valid until March 23, 2027

If you are a current member of the Maumee Bay Club aged 36 - 61.

Senior Membership
$215

Valid until March 23, 2027

If you are a current member of the Maumee Bay Club aged 62+.

Life Membership
$206

Valid until March 23, 2027

If you are a Life Member, use this category to pay annual dues.

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