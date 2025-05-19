Maumee Bay Club Membership 2025

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About the memberships
No expiration
This is for women who are joining the Maumee Bay Club for the first time. This option does not have a renewal option.
No expiration
This is for women who were formerly members of the Maumee Bay Club but are returning after a period of inactivity. This option does not have a renewal option.
No expiration
Youth ages 12 - 17 who are part of the Cinderella Youth Club of the Maumee Bay Club.
Valid until March 23, 2027
If you are a current member of the Maumee Bay Club aged 18 - 35.
Valid until March 23, 2027
If you are a current member of the Maumee Bay Club aged 36 - 61.
Valid until March 23, 2027
If you are a current member of the Maumee Bay Club aged 62+.
Valid until March 23, 2027
If you are a Life Member, use this category to pay annual dues.
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