Maury County NAACP

Offered by

Maury County NAACP

About the memberships

Maury County #5584 NAACP's Memberships

Adult Annual Membership
$30

Valid until May 12, 2027

Adult (Ages 21 & older) – $30   Annually

Youth Annual Membership
$10

Valid until May 12, 2027

Youth (Ages 20 & under)

WIN (Women In the NAACP)
$10

Valid until May 12, 2027

WIN Membership – $10 (only available to active members) 

Junior Life Membership
Pay what you can

Valid until May 12, 2027

Junior Life (Ages 13 & under) Payable in annual installments of $25 or more Total $100

Bronze Life Membership
Pay what you can

Valid until May 12, 2027

Bronze Life (Ages 14-20) Payable in annual installments of $80 or more. Total $400   

Silver Life Membership
Pay what you can

Valid until May 12, 2027

Silver Life Membership -

($100 per year for 10 years)

Total $1000

Gold Life Membership
Pay what you can

Valid until May 12, 2027

Gold Life Membership -

($200 per year for 10 years)

Total $2000

Requires a Silver Life Membership


Diamond Life Membership
Pay what you can

Valid until May 12, 2027

Diamond Life Membership -

($300 per year for 10 years)

Total $3000

Requires a Gold Life Membership

Corporate Membership
$5,000

An annual contribution designed for businesses to support civil rights initiatives, foster community relations, and align with social justice efforts.


It provides companies with networking opportunities, brand alignment, and resources for employee education regarding racial justice issues. 


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