Maury County #5584 NAACP's Memberships

Offered by
About the memberships
Valid until May 12, 2027
Adult (Ages 21 & older) – $30 Annually
Valid until May 12, 2027
Youth (Ages 20 & under)
Valid until May 12, 2027
WIN Membership – $10 (only available to active members)
Valid until May 12, 2027
Junior Life (Ages 13 & under) Payable in annual installments of $25 or more Total $100
Valid until May 12, 2027
Bronze Life (Ages 14-20) Payable in annual installments of $80 or more. Total $400
Valid until May 12, 2027
Silver Life Membership -
($100 per year for 10 years)
Total $1000
Valid until May 12, 2027
Gold Life Membership -
($200 per year for 10 years)
Total $2000
Requires a Silver Life Membership
Valid until May 12, 2027
Diamond Life Membership -
($300 per year for 10 years)
Total $3000
Requires a Gold Life Membership
An annual contribution designed for businesses to support civil rights initiatives, foster community relations, and align with social justice efforts.
It provides companies with networking opportunities, brand alignment, and resources for employee education regarding racial justice issues.
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