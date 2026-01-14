Maury Preservation Alliance Memberships

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About the memberships
Valid until April 14, 2027
In our inaugural year, 2026, the first supporters to contribute $500 or more will become our Preservation Partners. Their early belief in our mission and their generosity will be honored and remembered in perpetuity.
Included in membership: MPA e-newsletter, invitations to educational and member only events, discounts for workshops and tours and voting on Maury Memorables. (properties in need of historic preservation)
Renews yearly on: November 30 at CST
Named after Maury County once being the mule trading capital of the world. The noble mule drove agriculture in the 19th century. During WWI, over 20,000 mules where shipped from Maury County to Europe for the war effort.
Included in membership: MPA e-newsletter and invitations to educational and member only events.
Renews yearly on: November 30 at CST
Named after Jermain Loguen, "King of the Underground Railroad" who started his journey to freedom from Maury County. Born enslaved, he escaped to Canada before settling in Upstate New York. His daughter married the son of Frederick Douglass. His story of escape and letters to his former 'master' became a national sensation.
Included in membership: MPA e-newsletter and invitations to educational and member only events.
Renews yearly on: November 30 at CST
Named after James K. and Sarah Polk - one of the great White House power couples. 11th U.S. President who served from 1845-1849. President Polk accomplished every goal he set with the steadfast help of the only person who 'knew his mind,' his wife. Their legacy includes the addition of 800,000 square miles of territory into the United States.
Included in membership: MPA e-newsletter and invitations to educational and member only events for two people.
Renews yearly on: November 30 at CST
Named after the events of the Civil War and emancipation, Maury County went from being the wealthiest county in Tennessee to being exceptionally poor. Then, in the 1880's, William Shirley discovered one of the purest forms of elemental phosphate. Mining created an economic boom that sustained Maury County well into the 20th century.
Included in membership: MPA e-newsletter, invitations to educational and member only events including discounts for workshops and tours.
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