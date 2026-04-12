Mav Theatre's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a $100 gift certificate to The Cupcake Bar (TCB)—where they offer more than desserts! TCB designs unique, meaningful experiences to make every celebration memorable. From interactive dessert catering and custom gifts to engaging virtual and in-person classes, everything is created to bring joy, connection, and fun to your event—with or without the cupcakes! A perfect gift for celebrations, gatherings, or one-of-a-kind experiences.
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of live entertainment with a gift certificate for 4 tickets to the Georgetown Palace Theatre, plus 4 concession vouchers for snacks and treats during the show!
A wonderful experience of community theater, laughter, and unforgettable performances.
Value: $200
Starting bid
Enjoy a high-energy, two-hour improv experience with Chuy Zarate. It's perfect for family fun, team building, or a private party! This interactive session is designed to spark laughter, creativity, and connection through games and improvisation activities suitable for all ages. A unique opportunity to step out of your comfort zone and have a blast together!
Value: $350
Starting bid
Experience a supportive and creative enrichment program designed for individuals with disabilities. Over the course of a 6–9 week session, participants will build creativity, confidence, and social skills in a warm, welcoming environment.
Through The Creative Outlet Method, students engage in theater arts, improv, music, dance, storytelling, and a final showcase. Occupational therapy students also participate, adding meaningful support throughout the program.
A truly enriching experience focused on growth, expression, and connection.
Approximate Value: $315
Starting bid
Meet your new everyday essential: the Ashton Gold Pearl Pendant Necklace in Freshwater Cultured Pearl. Featuring a petite freshwater cultured pearl on a dainty chain, this minimal style will bring the perfect touch of shimmer to your layered necklace look.
Value: $60
Starting bid
Uplift your senses with the Citrine Sun Tumbler Candle. Delicate notes of lily of the valley, crushed leaves, and blonde wood combine to create a wonderfully warm scent, perfect for whenever you’re in need of a little pick-me-up.
Value: $48
Starting bid
Enjoy a night of laughter and entertainment with two Tier 1 tickets to Esther’s Follies! These tickets may be used for any 7:00 PM or 9:00 PM show and include reserved seating in the premium Tier 1 section. A fun experience filled with comedy, music, and magic in the heart of Austin!
Value: $91.50
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience with a $100 gift card to Moonshine Patio Bar & Grill. Known for its warm atmosphere and comforting Southern-inspired cuisine, it’s the perfect spot for brunch, dinner, or a night out with family and friends. A great gift for any food lover or special occasion!
Value: $100
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Freda’s Seafood and Steak with a $25 food and beverage voucher.
One voucher per table/visit. A great way to enjoy fresh seafood, steaks, and classic favorites in a welcoming atmosphere!
Value: $25
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious dining experience at Freda’s Seafood and Steak with a $25 food and beverage voucher.
One voucher per table/visit. A great way to enjoy fresh seafood, steaks, and classic favorites in a welcoming atmosphere!
Value: $25
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal with a $25 gift certificate to Shake Shack! Treat yourself to fan favorites like burgers, crinkle-cut fries, and hand-spun shakes. A perfect gift for any casual dining or comfort food lover!
Value: $25
Starting bid
Enjoy a sweet and savory treat lineup with this Dairy Queen voucher bundle, including a free Mini Blizzard, 1/4 lb. Hungr-Buster, Dude Sandwich, Kid’s Meal, and an 8" Blizzard Cake.
A fun mix of classic DQ favorites perfect for the whole family!
Approximate Value: $60
Starting bid
Bring the fun home with this ultimate Game Night Basket! This bundle has everything you need for hours of laughter and connection. Inside you’ll find classic favorites like Monopoly and Big Boggle, and Left Center Right (LCR). A variety of card games adds even more options for players of all ages and skill levels.
Approximate Value: $60
Starting bid
Treat Dad (or any guy who deserves a little extra!) with this thoughtfully curated “Dad’s Goodies” Basket, packed with a mix of fun, flavor, and practical finds. This bundle includes a stylish JazzMitten set, a variety of tasty snacks for on-the-go or relaxing at home, and a selection of handy electronics to make everyday life a little easier.
Approximate Value: $80
Starting bid
Texans Gift Baskets is curated with gourmet Texas foods including Cornucopia Texas Butter Pecan Popcorn, Siete Foods Chips, Lammes Candies Chewie Pecan Praline, Thunderbird Texas Maple Pecan Bar, AustiNuts Trail Mix, and more.
Value: $75
Starting bid
A fun, creative bundle featuring a journal, insulated mug, tote bag, inspirational stone, and a few extra surprises. Perfect for any theater lover!
Value: $40
Starting bid
Sip into summer with this fun and festive basket! Includes a set of 2 glasses, cocktail rimming sugar, drink glitter, and sweet seasonal treats. Perfect for relaxing, entertaining, or gifting.
Value: $40
Starting bid
Set sail on a swashbuckling adventure inspired by Treasure Island the musical! This themed basket includes a soy candle, bookmark, gold doubloon kit, pirate socks, and treasure chest art. A fun gift for theater lovers and adventurers alike!
Value: $45
Starting bid
Step into a world of mystery with this detective-inspired basket featuring Three Doors to Death and a classic Agatha Christie novel. Includes a custom soy candle, Sherlock socks, felt journal, pens, magnifying glass, Sherlock puzzles, a Sherlock DVD, and more. Perfect for mystery lovers and armchair detectives!
Value: $82
Starting bid
Dive under the sea with this fun-filled basket inspired by The SpongeBob Musical! Includes a custom soy candle, PEZ dispenser, SpongeBob socks, mug, custom cookies, themed art, and a Krabby-inspired toy, and more. A playful collection perfect for fans of Bikini Bottom and musical theater!
Value: $50
Starting bid
Fly away to Neverland with this whimsical basket inspired by Peter Pan the Musical! Includes a custom soy candle, fairy terrarium, crocodile bag clips, Play-Doh sand, themed art, and more. A magical collection perfect for dreamers who never want to grow up!
Value: $50
Starting bid
Bring the theater experience home with this cozy Movie Night Basket! Includes classic theater candy, a popcorn set with popcorn, movie-themed bowls, and fun movie signs to set the scene. Everything you need for the perfect night in with family or friends!
Value: $40
Starting bid
Relax and unwind with a $75 massage gift card with Wendy Gaspard. Enjoy a rejuvenating experience designed to relieve stress, ease tension, and promote overall wellness.
A perfect gift for rest, relaxation, and self-care!
Value: $75
Starting bid
Enjoy the ultimate snack experience with this popcorn tin paired with a gift certificate to fill it at Cornucopia Popcorn! Choose from a variety of delicious gourmet popcorn flavors to create your perfect mix. A fun and tasty treat for movie nights, parties, or gifting!
Value: $58
Starting bid
Enjoy a "Family Fun Pack For 4", which will come with one bowling voucher, allowing up to 6 people to fit at a bowling lane. It also comes with 4 laser tag vouchers and 4 arcade game vouchers.
Value: $350
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