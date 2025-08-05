Maven Manifold Development Adult Memberships

•Practices held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the upstairs gymnasium of Kailua District Park from 4:00pm-5:00pm.

•required items:

-covered athletic shoes

-water bottle

-boxing gloves

-shin pads

-mouthpiece

-POSITIVE ATTITUDE

•We are a youth development organization, your practices will be for sure prioritized as well as your growth, but our keiki always come first.