Maven Manifold Development Adult Memberships

•Practices held every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the upstairs gymnasium of Kailua District Park from 4:00pm-5:00pm.
•required items:
-covered athletic shoes
-water bottle
-boxing gloves
-shin pads
-mouthpiece
-POSITIVE ATTITUDE
•We are a youth development organization, your practices will be for sure prioritized as well as your growth, but our keiki always come first.
