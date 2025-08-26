Maverick's Mission Equine Sanctuary's Silent Auction

Starting bid
This original 15" x 20" digital pen, ink and watercolor drawing is ready to frame.
This art print is on acid-free paper, using archival links for exception color depth.
Beautifully created and generously donated by Texasgal.
This beautiful and quintessential OG Ranch Candy necklace was created, and generously donated, by Roam the Range.
Wear it alone, stack it, pair it with gold or silver - you name it, this is a crowd pleaser. Multi-color jadeite 8x5mm rondelles, 14kt gold-filled extender, grey string. Length: 16-18" and is adjustable.
Photos show full necklace, listing on Roam the Range's website and how perfectly it ships to keep it safe during shipping.
A generous goodie bag was donated by Off Road Vixens, they are a woman's off road clothing line known across the USA, The goodie bag contains even more an XL unsex T-Shirt, Hat, Can Coolers, a Key Chain and a $50 gift card to be used in store on online!!
This wide cuff bracelet features two beautiful horses on the top. Imagine looking down at that when you are feeling challenged, and what a smile it would bring. It is generously donated by Tina Westby.
Maverick's Mission most popular items are being donated, they include a hat, sweatshirt and tall cup.
Micki was rescued by Jennifer Guilbert Aylesworth, at Rocking R Rescue, she was a special needs horse who had angular limb issues. I was a big supporter of multiple rescues prior to starting my own and this baby touched my heart. When she passed it was crushing, and I had this painting rendered by @texasgal for the rescue to raise funds for her final vet bills.
I would have loved to donate this painting to Jenn at Rocking Rescue in Micki’s memory however I paid $250 for it, and I’ve had it hanging on my wall for almost 2 years. I would love to use it to support our herd now and one day replace it with paintings of our own herd.
Generously donated by #weloveourgsd custom made, long sleeve, crewneck sweatshirts this one is burgundy and is a size medium.
Generously donated by #weloveourgsd custom made, long sleeve, crewneck sweatshirts this one is cream and is a size large.
Generously donated by #weloveourgsd custom made, long sleeve, crewneck sweatshirts this one is sage green and is a size large.
Generously donated by #weloveourgsd custom made, long sleeve, crewneck sweatshirts this one is grey and is a size large.
Generously donated by #weloveourgsd custom made, long sleeve, crewneck sweatshirts we also have one in cream in a size medium.
