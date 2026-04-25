Berkshire Resources For Integration Of Diverse Groups & Education Inc

Hosted by

Berkshire Resources For Integration Of Diverse Groups & Education Inc

About this event

Mawu Natural Care Weekend - Salon, Dance & S2S Chats (Sunday, May 3, 2026)

965 S Main St

Great Barrington, MA 01230, USA

Loc Groom - 1.5 hr (by Khady N / Oumo)
Pay what you can

(non-refundable deposit)


NOTE: Services lasting longer than 3 hours will incur an additional charge of $125/hour. Please consult with your stylist upon arrival.

Loc Groom - 1.5 hr (by Khady N / Oumo)
Free

VOCA / Sponsored
have you been approved under our Victimization Grant?


NOTE: Services lasting longer than 3 hours will incur an additional charge of $125/hour. Please consult with your stylist upon arrival.

Sister loc/Loc Repair - 3 hr (by Khady N / Oumo)
Pay what you can

(non-refundable deposit)


NOTE: Services lasting longer than 3 hours will incur an additional charge of $125/hour. Please consult with your stylist upon arrival.

Sister loc/Loc Repair - 3 hr (by Khady N / Oumo)
Free

VOCA / Sponsored
have you been approved under our Victimization Grant?


NOTE: Services lasting longer than 3 hours will incur an additional charge of $125/hour. Please consult with your stylist upon arrival.

Box Braids/ Crochet Braid/ Corn Row (Other Stylist)
Pay what you can

Traditional box braiding. (3-hour slot)

Crochet installation. (3-hour slot)

Cornrow styling/design. (3-hour slot)
(non-refundable deposit)


NOTE: Services lasting longer than 3 hours will incur an additional charge of $125/hour. Please consult with your stylist upon arrival.

Box Braids/ Crochet Braid/ Corn Row (Other Stylist)
Free

VOCA / Sponsored
have you been approved under our Victimization Grant?


Traditional box braiding. (3-hour slot)

Crochet installation. (3-hour slot)

Cornrow styling/design. (3-hour slot)


NOTE: Services lasting longer than 3 hours will incur an additional charge of $125/hour. Please consult with your stylist upon arrival.

Private Pay - Locs
$50

All private pay must pay deposit to BRIDGE to reserve the chair! Thank you for supporting this important program at BRIDGE! You help sustain the service!

Brunch and Drink
$20

Nourishment for the Soul: Stay fueled during your salon day with a curated, healthy brunch and a refreshing seasonal drink. Perfect for those with longer service windows (3+ hours) or those joining us for the wellness workshops.

Mawu Wellness Day - Sister Noel African Dance
Pay what you can

Embodied Rhythm: Connect to culture and spirit through movement. Sister Noel leads a practice of African Dance and embodied movement, focusing on rhythm as a tool for healing and expression. Open to all levels—bring your full self to the floor.

Add a donation for Berkshire Resources For Integration Of Diverse Groups & Education Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!