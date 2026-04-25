Mawu Natural Care Weekend - Salon, Dance & S2S Chats (Sunday, May 3, 2026)

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About this event
(non-refundable deposit)
NOTE: Services lasting longer than 3 hours will incur an additional charge of $125/hour. Please consult with your stylist upon arrival.
VOCA / Sponsored
have you been approved under our Victimization Grant?
NOTE: Services lasting longer than 3 hours will incur an additional charge of $125/hour. Please consult with your stylist upon arrival.
(non-refundable deposit)
NOTE: Services lasting longer than 3 hours will incur an additional charge of $125/hour. Please consult with your stylist upon arrival.
VOCA / Sponsored
have you been approved under our Victimization Grant?
NOTE: Services lasting longer than 3 hours will incur an additional charge of $125/hour. Please consult with your stylist upon arrival.
Traditional box braiding. (3-hour slot)
Crochet installation. (3-hour slot)
Cornrow styling/design. (3-hour slot)
(non-refundable deposit)
NOTE: Services lasting longer than 3 hours will incur an additional charge of $125/hour. Please consult with your stylist upon arrival.
VOCA / Sponsored
have you been approved under our Victimization Grant?
Traditional box braiding. (3-hour slot)
Crochet installation. (3-hour slot)
Cornrow styling/design. (3-hour slot)
NOTE: Services lasting longer than 3 hours will incur an additional charge of $125/hour. Please consult with your stylist upon arrival.
All private pay must pay deposit to BRIDGE to reserve the chair! Thank you for supporting this important program at BRIDGE! You help sustain the service!
Nourishment for the Soul: Stay fueled during your salon day with a curated, healthy brunch and a refreshing seasonal drink. Perfect for those with longer service windows (3+ hours) or those joining us for the wellness workshops.
Embodied Rhythm: Connect to culture and spirit through movement. Sister Noel leads a practice of African Dance and embodied movement, focusing on rhythm as a tool for healing and expression. Open to all levels—bring your full self to the floor.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!