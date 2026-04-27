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Warrior IMC Booster, inc.

About this event

Sales closed

POPs Concert Silent Auction Items 2026

Light Up Your Night ($850 Value) item
Light Up Your Night ($850 Value) item
Light Up Your Night ($850 Value) item
Light Up Your Night ($850 Value)
$150

Starting bid

Includes (1) Fandelight and (2) 2 Light Bath Vanities

Macy's Basket ($270 Value) item
Macy's Basket ($270 Value) item
Macy's Basket ($270 Value)
$30

Starting bid

Includes (1) $25 Macy’s Gift Card, (1) Macy’s White Towel, (1) Macy’s Red Towel, (1) Macy’s W&P POPCORN POPPER, (1) Giorgio Armani Cosmetic Bag, (1)Macy’s Cork Mug, (2) Macy's Water bottles, (1) Macy's Stainless Steel Water Bottle, (1) Macy’s Lunch Bag, (1) Macy’s Sandwich Lunch Bag, (1) Macy’s Sunshade, (3) Macy's Beanies, (1) Macy’s Baseball Cap, (1) Macy’s Backpack and (1) Port Authority Macy's Black Vest

Glow N Go Bundle ($250 Value) item
Glow N Go Bundle ($250 Value) item
Glow N Go Bundle ($250 Value) item
Glow N Go Bundle ($250 Value)
$50

Starting bid

Haircut, Shampoo, Blow dry, Head massage, Nose piercing, Ear piercing, and Facial Experience

Aquarium of the Pacific item
Aquarium of the Pacific
$25

Starting bid

Includes (2) General Admission Tickets (Retail Value of $90)

(1) $40 Chili's Gift Card

(2) Aquatic Plushies

Father's Day Wallet item
Father's Day Wallet
$25

Starting bid

Includes (1) $40 Domestics Gift Card, (1) $20 Home Depot Gift Card, (1) $20 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card, (2) $5 711 Gift Cards, (1) $15 Starbucks Gift Card, and (1) Wallet


Mother's Day Basket item
Mother's Day Basket
$25

Starting bid

Includes Bath & Body Works (B&BW) Shower Gel, B&BW Lotion, B&BW Hand Soap, Loofas, (1) Box of Ferrero Roche, (1) Box of Knott's Cookies, $15 Starbucks Gift Card

The Drum (Must be 21 Years of Age to Claim) item
The Drum (Must be 21 Years of Age to Claim)
$25

Starting bid

Includes (1) Bottle of Silver Patron Tequila, (1) Bottle of 1800 Tequila, (1) Bottle of Don Julio Tequila, (1) Buchanan's 12 Whiskey, (1) Stella Rosa Black, and (4) Modelo Beers

*The Physical Drum not included in the Auction


Alcohol is not permitted on the school site, must partner with booster member to claim prize, Must be at least 21 Years of Age to Claim Prize.

Lucky Scratchers item
Lucky Scratchers
$25

Starting bid

21 different Scratcher Cards ($100 dollars worth of scratchers)


Gambling is not permitted on school site, must partner with booster member to claim prize, Must be at least 18 Years of Age to Claim Prize.

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