POPs Concert Silent Auction Items 2026

Includes (1) Bottle of Silver Patron Tequila, (1) Bottle of 1800 Tequila, (1) Bottle of Don Julio Tequila, (1) Buchanan's 12 Whiskey, (1) Stella Rosa Black, and (4) Modelo Beers

*The Physical Drum not included in the Auction





Alcohol is not permitted on the school site, must partner with booster member to claim prize, Must be at least 21 Years of Age to Claim Prize.