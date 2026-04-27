POPs Concert Silent Auction Items 2026

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About this event
Starting bid
Includes (1) Fandelight and (2) 2 Light Bath Vanities
Starting bid
Includes (1) $25 Macy’s Gift Card, (1) Macy’s White Towel, (1) Macy’s Red Towel, (1) Macy’s W&P POPCORN POPPER, (1) Giorgio Armani Cosmetic Bag, (1)Macy’s Cork Mug, (2) Macy's Water bottles, (1) Macy's Stainless Steel Water Bottle, (1) Macy’s Lunch Bag, (1) Macy’s Sandwich Lunch Bag, (1) Macy’s Sunshade, (3) Macy's Beanies, (1) Macy’s Baseball Cap, (1) Macy’s Backpack and (1) Port Authority Macy's Black Vest
Starting bid
Haircut, Shampoo, Blow dry, Head massage, Nose piercing, Ear piercing, and Facial Experience
Starting bid
Includes (2) General Admission Tickets (Retail Value of $90)
(1) $40 Chili's Gift Card
(2) Aquatic Plushies
Starting bid
Includes (1) $40 Domestics Gift Card, (1) $20 Home Depot Gift Card, (1) $20 Buffalo Wild Wings Gift Card, (2) $5 711 Gift Cards, (1) $15 Starbucks Gift Card, and (1) Wallet
Starting bid
Includes Bath & Body Works (B&BW) Shower Gel, B&BW Lotion, B&BW Hand Soap, Loofas, (1) Box of Ferrero Roche, (1) Box of Knott's Cookies, $15 Starbucks Gift Card
Starting bid
Includes (1) Bottle of Silver Patron Tequila, (1) Bottle of 1800 Tequila, (1) Bottle of Don Julio Tequila, (1) Buchanan's 12 Whiskey, (1) Stella Rosa Black, and (4) Modelo Beers
*The Physical Drum not included in the Auction
Alcohol is not permitted on the school site, must partner with booster member to claim prize, Must be at least 21 Years of Age to Claim Prize.
Starting bid
21 different Scratcher Cards ($100 dollars worth of scratchers)
Gambling is not permitted on school site, must partner with booster member to claim prize, Must be at least 18 Years of Age to Claim Prize.
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