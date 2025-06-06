Maximum Freedom Silent Auction

Indulge in a memorable evening in Cincinnati with this thoughtfully curated date night experience. Begin your night with a cozy and delicious meal at Cracker Barrel, using a Date Night Gold Ticket that covers 2 entrées, 2 drinks, and 2 desserts—everything you need for a relaxing dinner for two. You'll also receive a bonus voucher for a free entrée to use during a future visit. After dinner, enjoy a performance of English at the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park on Thursday, March 27, 2026, at 7:30 PM. This production offers an engaging theatrical experience in one of the city's premier live theater venues. To complete your evening, savor a complimentary specialty coffee drink at either Mt. Adams Bar & Grill or The Blind Lemon, both renowned for their inviting atmospheres and quality beverages. Includes: 2 Tickets to English at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park (March 27, 2026, 7:30 PM) 1 Cracker Barrel Date Night Gold Ticket (includes 2 entrées, 2 drinks, 2 desserts) 1 Free Entrée Voucher for Cracker Barrel 1 Complimentary Specialty Coffee Drink at Mt. Adams Bar & Grill or The Blind Lemon

