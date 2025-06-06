Maximum Freedom Silent Auction

Score big with this ultimate gift for any Queen City sports enthusiast! This exciting auction basket includes your choice of 2 Terrace Line or 4 View Level Cincinnati Reds tickets, perfect for a game day outing with friends or family. That’s not all—you’ll also receive an official FC Cincinnati soccer ball personally signed by a team player, making it a unique and memorable keepsake. To round out the perfect game-day experience, this basket also includes gourmet popcorn from Annie’s Gourmet Popcorn and a selection of classic candy, bringing the taste of the ballpark right to your home. Whether you're cheering from the stands or enjoying the snacks at home, this package is a guaranteed home run. Includes: 2 Terrace Line or 4 View Level Cincinnati Reds Tickets (Redeemable through September 25, 2025). 1 Autographed FC Cincinnati Soccer Ball; Annie’s Gourmet Popcorn; Assorted candy
Animal Adventures
$20
Experience a roaring good time with 4 admission tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden—one of the top-rated zoos in the country! Perfect for a fun family outing, a unique date idea, or a day of adventure with friends. See exotic animals, enjoy beautiful gardens, and make unforgettable memories in the heart of Cincinnati. Includes: 4 General Admission Tickets to the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden (Expires 12/31/25)
Playhouse Date Night
$70
Indulge in a memorable evening in Cincinnati with this thoughtfully curated date night experience. Begin your night with a cozy and delicious meal at Cracker Barrel, using a Date Night Gold Ticket that covers 2 entrées, 2 drinks, and 2 desserts—everything you need for a relaxing dinner for two. You'll also receive a bonus voucher for a free entrée to use during a future visit. After dinner, enjoy a performance of English at the Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park on Thursday, March 27, 2026, at 7:30 PM. This production offers an engaging theatrical experience in one of the city's premier live theater venues. To complete your evening, savor a complimentary specialty coffee drink at either Mt. Adams Bar & Grill or The Blind Lemon, both renowned for their inviting atmospheres and quality beverages. Includes: 2 Tickets to English at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park (March 27, 2026, 7:30 PM) 1 Cracker Barrel Date Night Gold Ticket (includes 2 entrées, 2 drinks, 2 desserts) 1 Free Entrée Voucher for Cracker Barrel 1 Complimentary Specialty Coffee Drink at Mt. Adams Bar & Grill or The Blind Lemon
Family Movie Night Basket
$30
Bring the magic of the movies home—or take it to the big screen—with this ultimate Family Movie Night experience. Whether you're planning a cozy evening in or a fun outing, this basket has everything you need for unforgettable quality time. Enjoy four tickets to CMX CineBistro, where you can experience a premium movie-going experience with in-theater dining and luxury seating. Then take the movie night home with a delicious mix of snacks, including sweet and savory favorites. Perfect for families or anyone who loves movies, this basket blends entertainment and indulgence in one fun-filled package. Includes: 4 CMX CineBistro Movie Tickets Anna’s Gourmet Caramel Popcorn Anna’s Gourmet Cheddar Popcorn IT’S SUGAR Candy Assortment
FAMILY ART ADVENTURE
$20
Enjoy a full day of family fun with this unique package that blends art, exploration, and local flavor. Begin your day at the Cincinnati Art Museum, where a Family Admission Pass gives you access to world-class exhibits, hands-on activities, and inspiring works from around the globe. With engaging experiences for all ages, it's the perfect cultural outing. After your museum visit, treat the family to a few well-earned sweets with a colorful IT’S SUGAR candy assortment, and finish the day with handcrafted desserts from a Cincinnati favorite. With five Graeter’s Ice Cream certificates, everyone can enjoy their favorite scoop from one of the city's most iconic ice cream shops. Package Includes: 1 Cincinnati Art Museum Family Admission Pass (Expires 6/12/2026) IT’S SUGAR Candy Assortment 5 Graeter’s Ice Cream Certificates
History Experience Package
$20
Enjoy a day of discovery and dessert with this simple yet delightful experience package. Start your adventure with two tickets to the Cincinnati Museum Center, where history, science, and culture come to life through engaging exhibits and interactive displays. Whether you're exploring the Museum of Natural History & Science or immersing yourself in Cincinnati's rich heritage, there's something for everyone to enjoy. After your museum visit, treat yourself to something sweet with a gelato gift card, good for a refreshing scoop (or two) at a local gelato shop.This basket makes a thoughtful gift for a couple, a pair of friends, or anyone who loves combining learning with a little something sweet! Includes: 2 Tickets to the Cincinnati Museum Center (8/31/2025) 1 Gelato Gift Card
7-Night Getaway at The Villas at French Lick Springs, Indian
$300
7-Night Getaway at The Villas at French Lick Springs, Indiana. Enjoy a week-long escape to the scenic hills of southern Indiana with this exclusive stay at The Villas at French Lick Springs. Known for its natural beauty, charming downtown, and nearby historic resorts, French Lick is the perfect destination for family fun or a peaceful retreat. Accommodations: Your home for the week is a spacious 2-story villa featuring: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Sleeps up to 8 guests King bed, 2 twin beds, and 2 sofa beds Full kitchen with all essentials Downstairs bathroom with jacuzzi tub and private sauna Amenities: Wi-Fi, heating & air conditioning Washer & dryer Patio/balcony Access to recreational facilities and pool Non-smoking unit; no pets allowed Reservation Details: To redeem your stay, contact Sandra Poland at 513-633-2335 or email [email protected]. Choose from the available weeks below and reserve at least 6 months in advance to secure your preferred dates. Available Dates: 2026: Sat 6/20–6/27 Fri 6/26–7/3 Sat 6/27–7/4 Sat 7/18–7/25 Sat 7/25–8/1 2027: Sat 6/19–6/26 Fri 6/25–7/2 Sat 6/26–7/3 Sat 7/17–7/24 Sat 7/24–7/31 This package is a rare opportunity to unwind and create unforgettable memories—perfect for families, couples, or groups of friends. (Includes French French Lick Springs gift basket: 1 EACHY Travel Makeup Bag, 2 Coffee Mugs, 2 Plastic Cups, 2 Lip Moisturizer, 2 Ink Pens, 2 Sunglasses, 4 Magnet/Chip Clips, 1 Pizza Cutter with Bottle Opener, 1 dispenser with Dog Waste Bags, and Lots of local activity pamphlets.
COSI Discovery Day
$15
Treat yourself or someone special to a day of exploration at COSI (Center of Science and Industry) in Columbus, Ohio. These two general admission tickets provide access to one of the nation’s premier science centers, perfect for visitors of all ages. COSI offers a wide range of hands-on exhibits covering everything from dinosaurs and space to the oceans and cutting-edge technology. Whether you're bringing the family or planning a fun outing, COSI delivers an unforgettable experience that combines learning with excitement. (Expires 7/31/2026)
SPA BASKET
$15
Unwind, recharge, and bring the spa home with this luxurious Aromatherapy Stress Relief Package from Bath & Body Works. Centered around the soothing scent of Eucalyptus + Spearmint, this thoughtfully curated basket includes everything needed to relax the mind, body, and soul. Package Includes: (Valued $120) 100% Recycled Polyethylene Mesh Loofah with Silicone Handle, Eucalyptus Mint Hand Gel Aromatherapy Eucalyptus + Spearmint Stress Relief Candle, Aromatherapy Eucalyptus + Spearmint Body Lotion with Shea Butter and Vitamin E, Aromatherapy Eucalyptus + Spearmint Bath Salts, Aromatherapy Eucalyptus + Spearmint Body & Massage Oil with Shea Butter and Argan Oil, Aromatherapy Eucalyptus + Spearmint Moisturizing Body Wash with Shea Butter and Vitamin E Aromatherapy Eucalyptus + Spearmint Shower Steamers, Aromatherapy Eucalyptus + Spearmint Essential Oil Mist, White Barn Fabric Care Detergent Sample, Elegant Bathroom Basket to store your spa essentials. Whether you’re gifting it or keeping it for yourself, this spa basket delivers an indulgent, stress-relieving experience that’s perfect for any occasion.
