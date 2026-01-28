Max's Ark Rescue Virtual Pop-up Shop

This stunning collectible features an authentic hand-signed Sports Illustrated magazine cover of Olympic legend Michael Phelps, celebrating his iconic “King of the Pool” era. The piece is professionally framed and beautifully presented with a patriotic backdrop, making it a striking display for any home, office, or sports memorabilia collection.

The autograph has been certified authentic by Millionaire Gallery, one of the industry’s trusted names in vintage autographs and memorabilia, and includes the original Certificate of Authenticity with matching COA number.

A true statement piece honoring the most decorated Olympian of all time, this collectible captures a historic moment in sports history and is perfect for serious collectors or passionate fans alike.

✨ Authentic. Framed. Museum-quality.

A rare opportunity to own a piece of Olympic greatness.