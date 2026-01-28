Max's Ark Rescue Virtual Pop-up Shop

Offered by
This stunning collectible features an authentic hand-signed Sports Illustrated magazine cover of Olympic legend Michael Phelps, celebrating his iconic “King of the Pool” era. The piece is professionally framed and beautifully presented with a patriotic backdrop, making it a striking display for any home, office, or sports memorabilia collection.
The autograph has been certified authentic by Millionaire Gallery, one of the industry’s trusted names in vintage autographs and memorabilia, and includes the original Certificate of Authenticity with matching COA number.
A true statement piece honoring the most decorated Olympian of all time, this collectible captures a historic moment in sports history and is perfect for serious collectors or passionate fans alike.
✨ Authentic. Framed. Museum-quality.
A rare opportunity to own a piece of Olympic greatness.
A stunning piece for any home is the Murano Italian blue crystal vase/bowl filled with hand poured soy candle. This piece is so beautiful in person that photos can not capture how unique and gorgeous this vessel truly is. Retails for $85
This exquisite piece in Murano white frosted Crystal, a hand poured premium soy candle in yellow.
Do not let the photos fool you, this is a Large beautiful piece. Suggested Retail $85
Make a statement with this stunning Pijushi handbag, beautifully paired with a coordinating blue wallet. The structured handbag features an elegant floral design in rich shades of blue, ivory, and soft green against a deep, dark background—both timeless and eye-catching. Smooth leather handles, braided side detailing, and gold-tone hardware add a touch of luxury and sophistication.
The matching blue wallet complements the bag perfectly, offering a sleek, textured finish that’s both practical and stylish. Spacious yet refined, this set is ideal for everyday use or special outings when you want your accessories to do the talking.
A perfect blend of artistry, craftsmanship, and functionality—this Pijushi handbag and wallet set is a chic addition to any wardrobe and makes a fabulous gift for someone who loves standout accessories. 💙✨
Don’t feed cold hors d’oeuvres to your guests again! Whether you have a family gathering, are throwing a party, or are gathered around the TV for some quality time, Salton’s Cordless Medium Warming Tray will make sure your food stays warm. Retails for $99
Fill your home with warmth and irresistible fragrance with this delightful Scentsy bundle. This set includes a stylish Scentsy warmer, two Scentsy fragrance bars, and a decorative Scentsy Flower—everything you need to create a cozy, welcoming atmosphere.
$35 approximate retail value
Elevate everyday moments with this stylish and functional kitchen pairing. This set includes a new-in-box Pottery Barn slate-handled spreader set (set of four) and a single-serve French press, perfect for cozy mornings or elegant entertaining.
$55 Suggested Retail Price
Add a touch of elegance to your home decor with these rare Danbury Mint Blue Ribbon Yorkie Candlesticks. The perfect gift for any dog lover . . .VINTAGE – $30 Suggested Retail Value
The Maginon AC-777 4K Action Camera is an budget-friendly, entry-level camera offering 4K resolution, a 2.0-inch screen, and a waterproof housing up to 98 feet. Functional for basic, well-lit shots. $35 Suggested Retail Price
This portable car air pump is easy to carry and store in compact spaces like cars, bicycle rack, or bags, making it ideal for emergencies, outdoor activities, or camping trips. Perfect gifts for men or women during all kinds of holidays. Suggested Retail Price: $29
The MYCRO features 6 unique light modes, including the 400 lumen TURBO MODE and 3 LED color options to accommodate any situation. The MYCRO is small enough to conceal in your hand or fit on your key ring. This powerful pocket light even comes with a stainless steel necklace chain to keep this light with you wherever you go. $49.99 Suggested Retail Price
The Coach Women's Small Corner Zip Wristlet in Leather combines sleek style and functionality in a compact design. This wristlet provides a polished look and a soft feel. The zip-top closure keeps essentials secure, and the interior features two convenient credit card slots. Complete with a fabric lining and a 6-inch wrist strap for easy carrying, it’s perfect for quick outings or as an accessory inside a larger bag.$49.95 Suggested Retail Price
From bustling workdays to relaxed weekends, the Large North South Tote is crafted to support your needs while keeping you looking effortlessly chic.
A warm and practical gift for your loved ones who often sit and work for long periods. Effective relief for fatigue and back pain. Ideal for drivers, teachers, students, office workers, etc.
Elevate your everyday style with this chic and modern Think Royln quilted puffer handbag, paired with a coordinating grey wallet for a perfectly matched look. Crafted in a sleek metallic grey tone, the handbag features Think Royln’s signature lightweight, padded design with stylish quilted detailing and gunmetal hardware.
Charming and whimsical, this Old World “Blue Boy” Cat Portrait by artist Carol Lew reimagines classic European portraiture with a playful feline twist. Inspired by traditional aristocratic paintings, the artwork features a regal cat dressed in period attire, rendered in rich tones and elegant detail that evoke timeless sophistication.
This framed print is beautifully presented, making it ready to display and perfect for adding character to any space. Whether styled in a study, living room, hallway, or as a statement piece for a cat lover’s collection, it blends classic art sensibility with lighthearted charm.
Unleash your pup’s inner artist with the Pup-casso Paint Kit for Dogs—a creative and mess-free way for dogs to make their very own masterpiece! Designed with pets in mind, this kit allows dogs to create art safely using non-toxic paints, all while having fun and engaging their senses.
Make at-home grooming easier and cleaner with this Pet Grooming Vacuum Clipper Set, designed to trim, groom, and capture loose hair all in one step. The built-in vacuum system gently collects fur as you clip, helping reduce mess and keeping your space cleaner during grooming sessions.
Easily fit large cats & small medium dogs. There’s 2 easy ways to enter from both sides of the backpack carrier and it comes with ample room and bed so your pet will travel in comfort.
Dog-Opoly is a fun, dog-themed twist on the classic Monopoly board game. Players buy, trade, and build on dog-inspired properties while collecting rent and navigating playful challenges.
Keep your pets happy, hydrated, and healthy with this 3.2 Liter Stainless Steel Pet Water Fountain — designed for continuous fresh, filtered water all day long.
Never used, and still in the box, these retro Vintage Walt Disney 16oz mugs are perfect for everyday use or for the Disney Collector
