Max's Sleigh of Hope Silent Auction

Swarovski Minnie Mouse Crystal Figurine 2016 Item #5135891
$800

Starting bid

Swarovski Minnie Mouse Crystal Figurine #5135891 - 2016

  • Release and Retirement: This figurine was released in 2016 and subsequently retired in 2019.
  • Design and Materials: This detailed figurine captures Minnie Mouse in a dynamic pose. It's crafted from various shades of Swarovski crystal, including Clear, Black Diamond, Jet (for eyes and nose), Rose (for her dress), and Jonquil (for her shoes). The figurine features 632 facets.
  • Size: The figurine's approximate dimensions are 11.4 x 6.8 x 4.5 cm (4 3/8 x 2 5/8 x 1 3/4 inches). 
  • Repaired in box
Swarovski Mickey Mouse Crystal Figurine 2016, Item #5135887
$600

Starting bid

This particular Mickey Mouse figurine from Swarovski was introduced in 2016 and was retired in 2017. 

  • Design: Captures Mickey's playful charm in a stunning design, according to CrystalStore.nl and other sources.
  • Facets & Colors: Sparkles with 519 facets in an array of vibrant crystal colors. It is primarily made of clear and Black Diamond crystal, with Jet crystal for the nose and eyes, Light Siam crystal for the shorts, and Light Topaz crystal for the shoes.
  • Dimensions: Approximately 10 x 6.5 x 4.9 cm or 3 7/8 x 2 1/2 x 1 7/8 inches.
  • Collection: Part of the Disney collection and the Mickey and Friends - Colored Editions collection.
  • Collectors: A must-have for Swarovski collectors and Disney fans alike. 
  • New in box.
Swarovski Disney Donald Duck Crystal Figurine 2015 #5063676
$800

Starting bid

Description:

  • This figurine features Donald Duck in clear and blue crystal.
  • His eyes are made of Jet crystal, and his legs and beak from orange crystal.
  • It was designed to brighten up any room and delight Disney fans.
  • It complements the Daisy Duck figurine. 

Dimensions:

  • 3"L x 2"W x 4"H
  • Alternatively, 3 3/4 x 2 3/4 x 2 3/8 inches.
  • 9.6 x 7.1 x 6.1 cm.
  • Item Weight: 0.72 pounds. 

Collection details:

  • Part of the Disney collection.
  • Issued: 2015.
  • Retired: 2018.
  • New in box
Swarovski Daisy Duck Crystal Figurine, 2015 Item #5115334
$800

Starting bid

  • Design: This figurine depicts Daisy Duck, with her body and head crafted from clear crystal, her blouse in lavender, and her bow, shoes, and beak in colored crystals like Rosaline and Medium Topaz.
  • Dimensions: It stands approximately 3 15/16 x 2 3/8 x 1 1/2 inches (10.0 x 6.0 x 3.9 cm).
  • Production: It was introduced in 2015 and retired in 2018. 
  • New in box
Swarovski Crystal Disney Pluto Without Bone item #1119964
$325

Starting bid

The Swarovski Crystal Disney Pluto figurine, item number 1119964, depicts the beloved Disney character Pluto in a playful pose. 

  • Appearance: This Pluto is crafted in a medium topaz crystal with jet crystal details for his eyes, ears, and tail, and a peridot crystal collar. This version does not include a bone accessory.
  • Collection: It's part of the Disney - Mickey and Friends collection.
  • Dimensions: It measures 7.5 x 8.8 cm (approximately 3 x 3 7/16 inches).
  • Years in Production: Introduced in 2012 and retired in 2014.
  • New in box
Swarovski Goofy Crystal Figurine, 2018 item #5301576
$450

Starting bid

The Swarovski Goofy crystal figurine, with item number #5301576, is a vibrant and detailed representation of the beloved Disney character.

Description

  • Design: Goofy is depicted in full color, crafted from multiple shades of Swarovski crystal, including blue, brown, and clear. He's shown waving his cap in a welcoming gesture.
  • Facets: The figurine sparkles with 466 crystal facets.
  • Dimensions: It measures 5 7/8 x 4 x 2 3/8 inches (15 x 10.2 x 6.1 cm).
  • Collector's Item: This piece is considered a collectors item and a great gift for Disney fans.
  • Part of a Collection: It's part of the "Mickey and Friends - Colored Editions" collection. '

Introduced in 2018

Retired in 2020

New and in box

