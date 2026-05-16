May 16, 2026 Graduation

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About this event
Your support means the world to us. A simple $10 donation helps ensure we can keep offering these programs free of charge to future entrepreneurs who are dreaming of their own fresh start. And if you’d like to be part of the energy in a bigger way, a $35 donation gives vendors the chance to set up a booth and share their work with the community. Every contribution, big or small, helps someone else take their first step forward.
“We’re excited to open this special opportunity to just three vendors who share our passion and purpose. To help support the event, a $35 donation is requested.”
Table of 6
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!