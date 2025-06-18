Friends of Huntingdon Valley Library

Friends of Huntingdon Valley Library

June 18, 2025 Bus Trip and Show in New York City

625 Red Lion Rd

Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006

The Outsiders
$245
The trip price of $245.00 includes: Round Trip Bus from the HV Library to Jacobs Theatre 242 West 45th Street New York, NY 10036 2 hours and 25 minutes, including one intermission. 1-Show Ticket (mezzanine), and Bus Driver Tip. Lunch is on your own. Please be at the library lower lot by 8:45 AM show time is 2PM. Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE
Hell's Kitchen
$235
The trip price of $235.00 includes: Round Trip Bus from the HV Library to The Shubert Theatre 225 West 44th Street New York, NY 10036 2 hours and 35 minutes, including one intermission. 1-Show Ticket (mezzanine), and Bus Driver Tip. Lunch is on your own. Please be at the library lower lot by 8:45AM show time is 2PM. Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE

