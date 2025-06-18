June 18, 2025 Bus Trip and Show in New York City

The trip price of $245.00 includes: Round Trip Bus from the HV Library to Jacobs Theatre 242 West 45th Street New York, NY 10036 2 hours and 25 minutes, including one intermission. 1-Show Ticket (mezzanine), and Bus Driver Tip. Lunch is on your own. Please be at the library lower lot by 8:45 AM show time is 2PM. Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE

The trip price of $245.00 includes: Round Trip Bus from the HV Library to Jacobs Theatre 242 West 45th Street New York, NY 10036 2 hours and 25 minutes, including one intermission. 1-Show Ticket (mezzanine), and Bus Driver Tip. Lunch is on your own. Please be at the library lower lot by 8:45 AM show time is 2PM. Tickets are NON-REFUNDABLE

More details...