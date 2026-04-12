May 16th, 2026 (Live TV Taping - Abundant TV)

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About this event
Rockwall, TX 75087, USA
Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.
Get your Limited Edition Pre-order only.. Revival Still Rising Shirt.. You can have it shipped to you as Well.. ONLY IF YOU ADD THE 5 Dollar Shipping
If you do not plan to pick the shirt up at the event, You must pay for shipping
Become an Official Match Sponsor... You will Get Business recognition before match, social media recognition, match flyer with business logo, yard sign with logo displayed, 2 free ticketes to revival, 1 free revival T-shirt
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!