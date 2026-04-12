Ephesians Pro Wrestling

Hosted by

Ephesians Pro Wrestling

About this event

May 16th, 2026 (Live TV Taping - Abundant TV)

3025 I-30

Rockwall, TX 75087, USA

General Admission
$10

Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.

Premium Front Row
$20

Grants premium entry with access to exclusive areas and VIP amenities.

Limited Edition Revival Still Rising Shirt
$25

Get your Limited Edition Pre-order only.. Revival Still Rising Shirt.. You can have it shipped to you as Well.. ONLY IF YOU ADD THE 5 Dollar Shipping

Shipping for Limited Edition Revival Still Rising Shirt
$5

If you do not plan to pick the shirt up at the event, You must pay for shipping

Match Sponsorship
$250

Become an Official Match Sponsor... You will Get Business recognition before match, social media recognition, match flyer with business logo, yard sign with logo displayed, 2 free ticketes to revival, 1 free revival T-shirt

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!