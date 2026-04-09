May 2 Sip and Paint

EnjoyAdmin view

Hosted by

Amigos de Animales, Inc.









About this event

Join our vibrant painting class hosted by Amigos de Animales, where creativity meets compassion! This fun, beginner-friendly workshop invites participants of all skill levels to explore acrylic painting while supporting our mission of providing low cost spay and neuter services. Guided by Melinda, a local artist, you'll create your own masterpiece in a relaxed atmosphere. All materials are provided, and no experience is needed - just bring your enthusiasm! Proceeds and donations help fund our vital community programs. Unleash your inner artist and make a difference! (we had to crop the painting to get it to fit the website - it will be taller than it is wide).

Join our vibrant painting class hosted by Amigos de Animales, where creativity meets compassion! This fun, beginner-friendly workshop invites participants of all skill levels to explore acrylic painting while supporting our mission of providing low cost spay and neuter services. Guided by Melinda, a local artist, you'll create your own masterpiece in a relaxed atmosphere. All materials are provided, and no experience is needed - just bring your enthusiasm! Proceeds and donations help fund our vital community programs. Unleash your inner artist and make a difference! (we had to crop the painting to get it to fit the website - it will be taller than it is wide).

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Sip and Paint

Amigos de Animales Building













General Admission

$20

$20 includes supplies. If you'd like Melinda to create an outline of the painting for you to fill in, please notify her at [email protected] and bring $5 cash to class.