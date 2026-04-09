May 2 Sip and Paint

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About this event
Join our vibrant painting class hosted by Amigos de Animales, where creativity meets compassion! This fun, beginner-friendly workshop invites participants of all skill levels to explore acrylic painting while supporting our mission of providing low cost spay and neuter services. Guided by Melinda, a local artist, you'll create your own masterpiece in a relaxed atmosphere. All materials are provided, and no experience is needed - just bring your enthusiasm! Proceeds and donations help fund our vital community programs. Unleash your inner artist and make a difference! (we had to crop the painting to get it to fit the website - it will be taller than it is wide).
Join our vibrant painting class hosted by Amigos de Animales, where creativity meets compassion! This fun, beginner-friendly workshop invites participants of all skill levels to explore acrylic painting while supporting our mission of providing low cost spay and neuter services. Guided by Melinda, a local artist, you'll create your own masterpiece in a relaxed atmosphere. All materials are provided, and no experience is needed - just bring your enthusiasm! Proceeds and donations help fund our vital community programs. Unleash your inner artist and make a difference! (we had to crop the painting to get it to fit the website - it will be taller than it is wide).
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$20 includes supplies. If you'd like Melinda to create an outline of the painting for you to fill in, please notify her at [email protected] and bring $5 cash to class.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!