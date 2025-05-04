May 2025 50/50 tickets sale

50/50 tickets, 5 chances per ticket to win $500. Only 200 tickets sold. The drawing will be live on our Facebook page on May 31st at 5 pm. A picture of your ticket(s) will be sent to you via text or email.

50/50 tickets, 5 chances per ticket to win $500. Only 200 tickets sold. The drawing will be live on our Facebook page on May 31st at 5 pm. A picture of your ticket(s) will be sent to you via text or email.

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