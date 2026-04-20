LCC EAC

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LCC EAC
Sales closed

May 2026 EAC Parking Auction

EAC #1
$40

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26

EAC #2
$40

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26

EAC #3
$40

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26

EAC #4
$40

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26

EAC #5
$40

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26

EAC #6
$40

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26

EAC #7
$40

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26

EAC #8
$40

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26

EAC #9
$40

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26

EAC #10
$40

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26

Pay it Forward #1
$30

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26. Food trucks will be scheduled throughout the month. There will be additional days this spot will be unavailable in May. EAC will contact you with dates once they are known.

Pay it Forward #2
$30

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26. Food trucks will be scheduled throughout the month. There will be additional days this spot will be unavailable in May. EAC will contact you with dates once they are known.

Charitable Giving #1
$30

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26. Food trucks will be scheduled throughout the month. There will be additional days this spot will be unavailable in May. EAC will contact you with dates once they are known.

Charitable Giving #2
$30

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26. Food trucks will be scheduled throughout the month. There will be additional days this spot will be unavailable in May. EAC will contact you with dates once they are known.

Back to Basics #1
$30

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26. Food trucks will be scheduled throughout the month. There will be additional days this spot will be unavailable in May. EAC will contact you with dates once they are known.

Back to Basics #2
$30

Starting bid

The upper lot will be closed on 05.04.26. Food trucks will be scheduled throughout the month. There will be additional days this spot will be unavailable in May. EAC will contact you with dates once they are known.

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