May 2026 NACPM Auction

This isn’t just a T-shirt; it’s a piece of midwifery history!

I acquired this Spiritual Midwifery “Crowning Baby Mandala” t-shirt while attending my very first Midwifery Skills Workshop in 2007, a milestone moment in my journey into birth work. The following year, I had the incredible opportunity to attend a presentation by Ina May Gaskin which brought the Safe Motherhood Quilt Project to North Carolina.

I brought this very shirt and had it signed with a Sharpie, transforming it into a one-of-a-kind keepsake tied to a powerful moment in maternal health and midwifery advocacy.

Whether you’re a midwife, birth worker, collector, or someone who values the legacy of holistic birth practices, this shirt carries sentimental significance. It’s a conversation piece and a tribute to the power of birth and community.

Details:

· Unisex Size Medium

· Gildan 100% cotton

· Gently worn and well-cared for