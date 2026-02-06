May 2026 Columbus Solicitor Education Program

By selecting this PAY LATER option, you are agreeing to pay the cost of the class IN FULL ($350) during the event's check-in on May 2nd, 2026 via cash or debit/credit card. The full $350 must be paid on May 2nd. You are also acknowledging that you will not receive a certificate of completion at the end of the class if you have not paid the class fee in full, even if you sit through the entire class.