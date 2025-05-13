May 26 VOLUNTEER Op!

Thank you for signing up to volunteer with The Black Feather Foundation! This ticket confirms your role as a volunteer for our Afghan cultural event on Monday, May 26 at Black Hill Park (MD). 🕚 Arrival Time: Please arrive by 11:00 AM 🕔 End Time: Event ends around 5:00 PM We’ll be running sports, games, and possibly art activities for hundreds of Afghan refugee children. You’ll help with setup, running stations, and engaging with the kids throughout the day. Please bring: Your Own Snacks/Packed lunch Your own drinks Comfortable clothes for outdoor activities We’ll have a dedicated shelter space for our team. Thank you for being part of this meaningful day!

Thank you for signing up to volunteer with The Black Feather Foundation! This ticket confirms your role as a volunteer for our Afghan cultural event on Monday, May 26 at Black Hill Park (MD). 🕚 Arrival Time: Please arrive by 11:00 AM 🕔 End Time: Event ends around 5:00 PM We’ll be running sports, games, and possibly art activities for hundreds of Afghan refugee children. You’ll help with setup, running stations, and engaging with the kids throughout the day. Please bring: Your Own Snacks/Packed lunch Your own drinks Comfortable clothes for outdoor activities We’ll have a dedicated shelter space for our team. Thank you for being part of this meaningful day!

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