May 29, 2026 – A Day with Rev. Izumi

Meet Rev. Izumi and learn about Shinto in person from the Head Priest of the Shinto Shrine of Shusse Inari in America.





You will also have the opportunity to join an exclusive LGBTQ+ event connected to the Hollywood industry. Event details will be shared with the winner once the auction has ended. Join Rev. Izumi for this unforgettable experience.





The event will take place in the Los Angeles area.





The winner is responsible for their own transportation and accommodation, if necessary. Refunds will not be given if the winner misses the event.





This Auction will end May 15, 2026 at 12 PM.