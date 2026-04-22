Vendor Craft Faire Registration

Includes Registration, 10x10 dedicated space and 2 pancake breakfast tickets.





Vendor set up from 6:30-7:30 am. Parking will be blocked off for the event, so plan to bring a wagon to haul in your crafts or arrive between 6:30 - 7:00 to drive in, drop off and exit parking lot. Please bring your own tent, table, chair etc. Limited Electricity available. Please text 530-903-6763 immediately following your paid spot and notify for your need of electricity.

Breakfast for vendors will be hot and ready between 7 and 8.





Things to know:





* May, June, July, August and possibly September & October will be an outdoor market. Please bring your own self sufficient tent, table, chairs, etc. to run your booth. Limited Electricity available and not guaranteed.

* Proof of insurance required. Please send your certificate of insurance, with an additional insured endorsement naming IOOF Temple Association of Sacramento via email to:

[email protected] 15 days prior to your first appearance. Vendors who fail to provide insurance in advance of the fair, will be turned away upon arrival.

* Craft fairs are family friendly. Only service animals are allowed on property during the hours of operation.

* All dates are rain or shine. Space is limited so please register accordingly.





This is an all day opportunity from 8 am - 4 pm. Please plan to stay the entire time.





Questions, please contact Malia (530-903-6763)