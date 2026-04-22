Vendor Craft Faire Registration

About this event
Includes Registration, 10x10 dedicated space and 2 pancake breakfast tickets.
Vendor set up from 6:30-7:30 am. Parking will be blocked off for the event, so plan to bring a wagon to haul in your crafts or arrive between 6:30 - 7:00 to drive in, drop off and exit parking lot. Please bring your own tent, table, etc. If electricity is required, please send a text message to 530-903-6763 so that arrangements can be made to accommodate you, NO LATER THAN THURSDAY 04/29 BY 5 PM.
Breakfast for vendors will be hot and ready between 7 and 8.
This is an all day opportunity from 8 am - 4 pm. Please plan to stay the entire time.
Questions, please contact Malia (530-903-6763)
Includes Registration, 10x10 dedicated space and 2 pancake breakfast tickets.
Vendor set up from 6:30-7:30 am. Parking will be blocked off for the event, so plan to bring a wagon to haul in your crafts or arrive between 6:30 - 7:00 to drive in, drop off and exit parking lot. Please bring your own tent, table, chair etc. Limited Electricity available. Please text 530-903-6763 immediately following your paid spot and notify for your need of electricity.
Breakfast for vendors will be hot and ready between 7 and 8.
Things to know:
* May, June, July, August and possibly September & October will be an outdoor market. Please bring your own self sufficient tent, table, chairs, etc. to run your booth. Limited Electricity available and not guaranteed.
* Proof of insurance required. Please send your certificate of insurance, with an additional insured endorsement naming IOOF Temple Association of Sacramento via email to:
[email protected] 15 days prior to your first appearance. Vendors who fail to provide insurance in advance of the fair, will be turned away upon arrival.
* Craft fairs are family friendly. Only service animals are allowed on property during the hours of operation.
* All dates are rain or shine. Space is limited so please register accordingly.
This is an all day opportunity from 8 am - 4 pm. Please plan to stay the entire time.
Questions, please contact Malia (530-903-6763)
Includes Registration and 10x10 dedicated space.
Vendor set up from 7:30-8:30 am. Parking will be blocked off for the event, so plan to bring a wagon to haul in your crafts or arrive between 7:30-8:00 to drive in, drop off and exit parking lot. Please bring your own tent, table, chair, etc. There will be no pancakes served this morning. It is solely the craft fair.
Things to know:
* May, June, July, August and possibly September & October will be an outdoor market. Please bring your own self sufficient tent, table, chairs, etc. to run your booth. Limited Electricity available and not guaranteed.
* Proof of insurance required. Please send your certificate of insurance, with an additional insured endorsement naming IOOF Temple Association of Sacramento via email to:
[email protected] 15 days prior to your first appearance. Vendors who fail to provide insurance in advance of the fair, will be turned away upon arrival.
* Craft fairs are family friendly. Only service animals are allowed on property during the hours of operation.
* All dates are rain or shine. Space is limited so please register accordingly.
This is an all day opportunity from 9 am - 2 pm. Please plan to stay the entire time.
Questions, please contact Malia (530-903-6763)
Includes Registration, 10x10 dedicated space and 2 pancake breakfast tickets.
Vendor set up from 6:30-7:30 am. Parking will be blocked off for the event, so plan to bring a wagon to haul in your crafts or arrive between 6:30 - 7:00 to drive in, drop off and exit parking lot. Please bring your own tent, table, chair etc. Limited Electricity available. Please text 530-903-6763 immediately following your paid spot and notify for your need of electricity.
Breakfast for vendors will be hot and ready between 7 and 8.
Things to know:
* May, June, July, August and possibly September & October will be an outdoor market. Please bring your own self sufficient tent, table, chairs, etc. to run your booth. Limited Electricity available and not guaranteed.
* Proof of insurance required. Please send your certificate of insurance, with an additional insured endorsement naming IOOF Temple Association of Sacramento via email to:
[email protected] 15 days prior to your first appearance. Vendors who fail to provide insurance in advance of the fair, will be turned away upon arrival.
* Craft fairs are family friendly. Only service animals are allowed on property during the hours of operation.
* All dates are rain or shine. Space is limited so please register accordingly.
This is an all day opportunity from 8 am - 4 pm. Please plan to stay the entire time.
Questions, please contact Malia (530-903-6763)
Includes Registration, 10x10 dedicated space and 2 pancake breakfast tickets.
Vendor set up from 6:30-7:30 am. Parking will be blocked off for the event, so plan to bring a wagon to haul in your crafts or arrive between 6:30 - 7:00 to drive in, drop off and exit parking lot. Please bring your own tent, table, chair etc. Limited Electricity available. Please text 530-903-6763 immediately following your paid spot and notify for your need of electricity.
Breakfast for vendors will be hot and ready between 7 and 8.
Things to know:
* May, June, July, August and possibly September & October will be an outdoor market. Please bring your own self sufficient tent, table, chairs, etc. to run your booth. Limited Electricity available and not guaranteed.
* Proof of insurance required. Please send your certificate of insurance, with an additional insured endorsement naming IOOF Temple Association of Sacramento via email to:
[email protected] 15 days prior to your first appearance. Vendors who fail to provide insurance in advance of the fair, will be turned away upon arrival.
* Craft fairs are family friendly. Only service animals are allowed on property during the hours of operation.
* All dates are rain or shine. Space is limited so please register accordingly.
This is an all day opportunity from 8 am - 4 pm. Please plan to stay the entire time.
Questions, please contact Malia (530-903-6763)
Includes Registration, 10x10 dedicated space and 2 pancake breakfast tickets.
Vendor set up from 6:30-7:30 am. Parking will be blocked off for the event, so plan to bring a wagon to haul in your crafts or arrive between 6:30 - 7:00 to drive in, drop off and exit parking lot. Please bring your own tent, table, chair etc. Limited Electricity available. Please text 530-903-6763 immediately following your paid spot and notify for your need of electricity.
Breakfast for vendors will be hot and ready between 7 and 8.
Things to know:
* May, June, July, August and possibly September & October will be an outdoor market. Please bring your own self sufficient tent, table, chairs, etc. to run your booth. Limited Electricity available and not guaranteed.
* Proof of insurance required. Please send your certificate of insurance, with an additional insured endorsement naming IOOF Temple Association of Sacramento via email to:
[email protected] 15 days prior to your first appearance. Vendors who fail to provide insurance in advance of the fair, will be turned away upon arrival.
* Craft fairs are family friendly. Only service animals are allowed on property during the hours of operation.
* All dates are rain or shine. Space is limited so please register accordingly.
This is an all day opportunity from 8 am - 4 pm. Please plan to stay the entire time.
Questions, please contact Malia (530-903-6763)
Includes Registration, dedicated space and 2 pancake breakfast tickets.
Vendor set up from 6:30-7:30 am. Parking will be blocked off for the event, so plan to bring a wagon to haul in your crafts or arrive between 6:30 - 7:00 to drive in, drop off and exit parking lot. Please bring your own tent, table, chair etc. Limited Electricity available. Please text 530-903-6763 immediately following your paid spot and notify for your need of electricity.
Breakfast for vendors will be hot and ready between 7 and 8.
Things to know:
* May, June, July, August and possibly September & October will be an outdoor market. Please bring your own self sufficient tent, table, chairs, etc. to run your booth. Limited Electricity available and not guaranteed.
* Proof of insurance required. Please send your certificate of insurance, with an additional insured endorsement naming IOOF Temple Association of Sacramento via email to:
[email protected] 15 days prior to your first appearance. Vendors who fail to provide insurance in advance of the fair, will be turned away upon arrival.
* Craft fairs are family friendly. Only service animals are allowed on property during the hours of operation.
* All dates are rain or shine. Space is limited so please register accordingly.
This is an all day opportunity from 8 am - 4 pm. Please plan to stay the entire time.
Questions, please contact Malia (530-903-6763)
INDOOR EVENT - LIMITED SPACE AVAILABLE
Includes Registration, dedicated space and 2 pancake breakfast tickets.
Vendor set up will take place on Friday November 27th from 5 - 7 pm. Vendor booths must be set up on Friday night, as we are working to televise the event. The Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Sacramento Lodge #2, El Dorado #8 and Occidental Encampment will be hosting their annual toy drive for kids in the community, along with a pancake breakfast. Additional details will be sent to vendors who register for this event. Space is limited so register early!
* Proof of insurance required. Please send your certificate of insurance, with an additional insured endorsement naming IOOF Temple Association of Sacramento via email to:
[email protected] 15 days prior to your first appearance. Vendors who fail to provide insurance in advance of the fair, will be turned away upon arrival.
* Craft fairs are family friendly. Only service animals are allowed on property during the hours of operation.
This is an all day opportunity from 8 am - 2 pm. Please plan to stay the entire time.
Questions, please contact Malia (530-903-6763)
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