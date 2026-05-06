100 Women Who Care Maui

Hosted by

100 Women Who Care Maui

About this event

May 6, 2026 - Gather on Maui - Quarter 2

100 Wailea Golf Club Dr

Wailea, HI 96753, USA

Dinner Buffet
$58

SALAD

House Salad (GF and Vegan): Waipoli Farms Hydroponic Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, House Vinaigrette

 

MAINS

Fresh Catch (GF)
Huli Huli Chicken Breast
Cauliflower Katsu (Vegan)

 

SIDES

White Rice (GF)
Garlic Mashed Potatoes *contains dairy
Warm Brussel Salad (GF)
Quinoa Tabbouleh (GF and Vegan)

 

DESSERT

Mini Pineapple Upside Down Cakes *contains dairy, egg, wheat

*Scoop of Sorbet is available upon request

Dinner Buffet GF/Vegan
$58

SALAD

House Salad (GF and Vegan): Waipoli Farms Hydroponic Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, House Vinaigrette

 

MAINS

Fresh Catch (GF)
Huli Huli Chicken Breast
Cauliflower Katsu (Vegan)

 

SIDES

White Rice (GF)
Garlic Mashed Potatoes *contains dairy
Warm Brussel Salad (GF)
Quinoa Tabbouleh (GF and Vegan)

 

DESSERT

Mini Pineapple Upside Down Cakes *contains dairy, egg, wheat

*Scoop of Sorbet is available upon request

GUEST DONATION
$100

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