May 6, 2026 - Gather on Maui - Quarter 2

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About this event
SALAD
House Salad (GF and Vegan): Waipoli Farms Hydroponic Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, House Vinaigrette
MAINS
Fresh Catch (GF)
Huli Huli Chicken Breast
Cauliflower Katsu (Vegan)
SIDES
White Rice (GF)
Garlic Mashed Potatoes *contains dairy
Warm Brussel Salad (GF)
Quinoa Tabbouleh (GF and Vegan)
DESSERT
Mini Pineapple Upside Down Cakes *contains dairy, egg, wheat
*Scoop of Sorbet is available upon request
SALAD
House Salad (GF and Vegan): Waipoli Farms Hydroponic Mixed Greens, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumbers, House Vinaigrette
MAINS
Fresh Catch (GF)
Huli Huli Chicken Breast
Cauliflower Katsu (Vegan)
SIDES
White Rice (GF)
Garlic Mashed Potatoes *contains dairy
Warm Brussel Salad (GF)
Quinoa Tabbouleh (GF and Vegan)
DESSERT
Mini Pineapple Upside Down Cakes *contains dairy, egg, wheat
*Scoop of Sorbet is available upon request
Guests, you can pre-donate here and skip the need to bring cash or check for yourself or Members, you can donate here on behalf of your guests! This makes the process more streamlined and no need to rely on "iffy" internet connectivity.
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