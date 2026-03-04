Our Mother's Stewards: Beach Cleanup St. Augustine, FL, May 9, 2026

About this event
Help us spread the word and get a yard sign to place in your yard in St. Johns County, FL prior to the event. We will pick up the yard sign afterwards for re-use. This will also enable you/your business to place items in swag bags with 1 social media post on IG and FB. Other yard sign sponsor options can be found here https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/donate-to-support-our-mothers-stewards-events
Opportunity to put items in swag bag for attendees - 1 social media post on FB and IG - This will also allow for 1 booth spot at this event, please send an email to [email protected] to let us know you would like a booth. Vendors must bring their own table, table cloth, and chairs along with any other items they would like to display/sell. Please email a print ready logo in a png or jpeg/jpg format.
Opportunity to put items in swag bag for attendees - 2 social media posts on FB and IG, TWO event t-shirts with your company logo. This will also allow for 1 booth spot at this event, please send an email to [email protected] to let us know you would like a booth. Vendors must bring their own table, table cloth, and chairs along with any other items they would like to display/sell. Please email a print ready logo in a png or jpeg/jpg format.
Logo on Our Mother's Stewards' website for a minimum of 3 months - Opportunity to put items in swag bag for attendees, 2-3 social media posts on FB and IG per respective event, - FOUR event t-shirts with company logo, - Call out on mic during band intercession. This will also allow for 1 booth spot at this event, please send an email to [email protected] to let us know you would like a booth. Vendors must bring their own table, table cloth, and chairs along with any other items they would like to display/sell. Please email a print ready logo in a png or jpeg/jpg format.
Logo on Our Mother's Stewards' website for a minimum of 3 months, Opportunity to put items in swag bag for attendees, 4 -5 social media posts on FB and IG, SIX event t-shirts with company logo, Call out on mic during band intercession. This will also allow for 1 booth spot at 2 events in the next 12 months. Please send an email to [email protected] to let us know you would like a booth. Vendors must bring their own table, table cloth, and chairs along with any other items they would like to display/sell. Please email a print ready logo in a png or jpeg/jpg format.
Logo on Our Mother's Stewards' website for a minimum of 6 months, Opportunity to put items in swag bag for attendees - 6-8 social media posts on FB and IG, TEN event t-shirts with company logo, Call out on mic during band intercession. This will also allow for 1 booth spot at 3 events in the next 12 months. Please send an email to [email protected] to let us know you would like a booth. Vendors must bring their own table, table cloth, and chairs along with any other items they would like to display/sell. Please email a print ready logo in a png or jpeg/jpg format.
Logo on Our Mother's Stewards' website for a minimum of 12 months, opportunity to put items in swag bags, up to 15 social media posts on FB and IG, FIFTEEN event t-shirts with your company logo, Call out on mic during band intercession. This will also allow for 1 booth spot at 4 events in the next 18 months. Please send an email to [email protected] to let us know you would like a booth. Vendors must bring their own table, table cloth, and chairs along with any other items they would like to display/sell. Please email a print ready logo in a png or jpeg/jpg format.
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