Our Mother's Stewards: Beach Cleanup St. Augustine, FL, May 9, 2026

Logo on Our Mother's Stewards' website for a minimum of 12 months, opportunity to put items in swag bags, up to 15 social media posts on FB and IG, FIFTEEN event t-shirts with your company logo, Call out on mic during band intercession. This will also allow for 1 booth spot at 4 events in the next 18 months. Please send an email to [email protected] to let us know you would like a booth. Vendors must bring their own table, table cloth, and chairs along with any other items they would like to display/sell. Please email a print ready logo in a png or jpeg/jpg format.