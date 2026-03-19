May City to City Incubator Ticket Balance

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Remaining Due for Non EPC Church Planting Affiliated Planters
Remaining Due for Non Planters
This ticket is for participants whose remaining balance differs from the standard $650 amount due (e.g., partial presbytery support, previous payments, or adjusted balances).
Please select this option only if your remaining balance is not $650 and enter the amount you owe. If your remaining balance is $650, please select the standard ticket option instead.
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