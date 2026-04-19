May Day Vendor Registration

About this event
This registration secures your vendor space for the IGFF May Day Celebration at Lanier Field on May 16th.
• Event time: 4 PM – Until
• Setup begins at 3 PM (early arrival required)
• Vendors must be fully set up before the event starts
• No drive-in access after start time — all items must be carried in
• Vendors must bring their own tents, tables, and equipment
• Each vendor space allows up to 5 people
Vendor fees are non-refundable.
By registering, you agree to follow all IGFF event guidelines to help maintain a safe, organized, and positive environment.
Let’s represent our brands the right way and Focus on the Love 🖤
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