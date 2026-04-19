May Day Vendor Registration

This registration secures your vendor space for the IGFF May Day Celebration at Lanier Field on May 16th.





• Event time: 4 PM – Until

• Setup begins at 3 PM (early arrival required)

• Vendors must be fully set up before the event starts

• No drive-in access after start time — all items must be carried in

• Vendors must bring their own tents, tables, and equipment

• Each vendor space allows up to 5 people





Vendor fees are non-refundable.





By registering, you agree to follow all IGFF event guidelines to help maintain a safe, organized, and positive environment.





Let’s represent our brands the right way and Focus on the Love 🖤



