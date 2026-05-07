May Drill Raffle

About this raffle
30 minute massage for 1 by Loving Life Massage Therapy!
Located 8101 Boat Club Rd. #310 Fort Worth, Texas 76179
No expiration
The Keg Steakhouse + Bar
Located at 4001 Arlington Highlands Blvd Arlington, Texas 76018
Expires 7/17/26
Total Wine & More Private Wine Tasting up to 20 guests! Wine 101 to learn more about different areas of wine.
Valid at all locations
Expires 1/22/27
Let's Roam 10 person voucher
Let's Roam 2 person date night voucher
Lets Roam 10 person team building voucher
Fort Worth Crawling 2 person voucher
Chicken N Pickle 60 minutes court time paddle/ball rental for 4; including 2 shared menu items
C4 12 pack energy popsicle flavor, 12 pack jolly rancher variety, Creatine Powder with Shakers
12 bundles cakes from Nothing Bundt Cake
Board Game Night Basket: Puzzles/Sorry/Jenga/USS Missouri LEGO set, Shuffleboard tabletop
Camp Theme Basket: Tactical backpack, Flashlight, Travel Cup, Crossland Camp Chair, Heather Captains Chair
Energy Drink Basket: Miscellaneous Brands
Spa Basket: Oversized wearable blanket, Epson Salt, Bath Bombs, Lotions etc.
$
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