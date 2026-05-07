United States Marine Corps Marine Aircraft Group 41

Hosted by

United States Marine Corps Marine Aircraft Group 41

About this raffle

May Drill Raffle

Randomized Ticket for each item
$2

30 minute massage for 1 by Loving Life Massage Therapy!

Located 8101 Boat Club Rd. #310 Fort Worth, Texas 76179

No expiration


The Keg Steakhouse + Bar

Located at 4001 Arlington Highlands Blvd Arlington, Texas 76018

Expires 7/17/26


Total Wine & More Private Wine Tasting up to 20 guests! Wine 101 to learn more about different areas of wine.

Valid at all locations

Expires 1/22/27


Let's Roam 10 person voucher

Let's Roam 2 person date night voucher

Lets Roam 10 person team building voucher


Fort Worth Crawling 2 person voucher


Chicken N Pickle 60 minutes court time paddle/ball rental for 4; including 2 shared menu items


C4 12 pack energy popsicle flavor, 12 pack jolly rancher variety, Creatine Powder with Shakers


12 bundles cakes from Nothing Bundt Cake


Board Game Night Basket: Puzzles/Sorry/Jenga/USS Missouri LEGO set, Shuffleboard tabletop


Camp Theme Basket: Tactical backpack, Flashlight, Travel Cup, Crossland Camp Chair, Heather Captains Chair


Energy Drink Basket: Miscellaneous Brands


Spa Basket: Oversized wearable blanket, Epson Salt, Bath Bombs, Lotions etc.

Add a donation for United States Marine Corps Marine Aircraft Group 41

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!