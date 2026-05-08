FC26 Tournaments in June

About this event
$10 Service Fee, $10 Pot Fee. General Admission includes access to the tournament via the GGG Discord. DM @gamecoachnoah via instagram for more information.
Spectators are welcome to come in and watch the tournament happen live in Gamer's Paradise. Includes Snack & Drink. If you would like to join the tournament while it is in session you have the option, if space permits, and it will be $15 to sign up.
If you would like to pay at the door please select this option.
Enter the tournament and stay for the Game Watch Party. Purchase your tickets for one or more of the following (one ticket per game)
June 12 @9PM
June 19 @3PM
June 25 @10pm
$
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