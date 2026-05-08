Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

Hosted by

Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

About this event

FC26 Tournaments in June

126 Linden Ave

Jersey City, NJ 07305, USA

General Admission
$10
General Admission (Online)
$20

$10 Service Fee, $10 Pot Fee. General Admission includes access to the tournament via the GGG Discord. DM @gamecoachnoah via instagram for more information.

Spectator Admission (In-Person)
$5

Spectators are welcome to come in and watch the tournament happen live in Gamer's Paradise. Includes Snack & Drink. If you would like to join the tournament while it is in session you have the option, if space permits, and it will be $15 to sign up.

Cash Payment
Free

If you would like to pay at the door please select this option.

Stay for the Game
$40

Enter the tournament and stay for the Game Watch Party. Purchase your tickets for one or more of the following (one ticket per game)


June 12 @9PM

June 19 @3PM

June 25 @10pm

Add a donation for Gotta Go Gaming Hub Inc

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