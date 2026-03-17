May GMM - Annual Meeting

We want everyone to be able to participate in our dinner portion of the meeting, so please know that the JL is covering a portion of the meal.





Dinner will be a buffet of:

Chicken breast piccata with white wine lemon caper cream

Butternut squash ravioli wtih toasted walnuts and sage cream

Parmesan herb-roasted potatoes

Mediterranean rice-pilaf

Steamed fresh vegetables with tarragon butter

Assortment of salads

Freshly baked baguette rolls

Served tableside: Chocolate mousse cake with raspberry coulis





Drinks available for purchase