May GMM - Annual Meeting

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About this event
Enjoy the full meeting together with your fellow League members.
We want everyone to be able to participate in our dinner portion of the meeting, so please know that the JL is covering a portion of the meal.
Dinner will be a buffet of:
Chicken breast piccata with white wine lemon caper cream
Butternut squash ravioli wtih toasted walnuts and sage cream
Parmesan herb-roasted potatoes
Mediterranean rice-pilaf
Steamed fresh vegetables with tarragon butter
Assortment of salads
Freshly baked baguette rolls
Served tableside: Chocolate mousse cake with raspberry coulis
Drinks available for purchase
$
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