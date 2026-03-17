Junior League Of The Great Lakes Bay Region

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Junior League Of The Great Lakes Bay Region

About this event

May GMM - Annual Meeting

201 N Washington Ave

Saginaw, MI 48607, USA

Registration for GMM Without Dinner
Free

Enjoy the full meeting together with your fellow League members.

Registration For GMM And Dinner
$30

We want everyone to be able to participate in our dinner portion of the meeting, so please know that the JL is covering a portion of the meal.


Dinner will be a buffet of:

Chicken breast piccata with white wine lemon caper cream

Butternut squash ravioli wtih toasted walnuts and sage cream

Parmesan herb-roasted potatoes

Mediterranean rice-pilaf

Steamed fresh vegetables with tarragon butter

Assortment of salads

Freshly baked baguette rolls

Served tableside: Chocolate mousse cake with raspberry coulis


Drinks available for purchase

Add a donation for Junior League Of The Great Lakes Bay Region

$

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