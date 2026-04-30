May Manna Meal Packing

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About this event
With this sponsorship, your business will be featured on all signage, in all press releases, and all social media. Plus this feeds over 50 families.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!