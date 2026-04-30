Whole Heart Health

Hosted by

Whole Heart Health

About this event

May Manna Meal Packing

31568 LA-16

Denham Springs, LA 70726, USA

Business Sponsor
$300

With this sponsorship, your business will be featured on all signage, in all press releases, and all social media. Plus this feeds over 50 families.

12 Cans of 10.5oz Chicken
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 Cans of mix Vegetable
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 cans of diced or sliced potatoes
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 cans of cream of chicken
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 individual bags of biscuit mix
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 cans of white beans (any type)
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 cans of Evaporated milk
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 Cans of Roast Beef
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 Packs of Taco Seasoning
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 Cans of Diced Tomatoes
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 cans of Corn
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 Cans of Black Beans
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 cans of Chicken Broth
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 cans (12oz) of Luncheon Meat
Free

You will purchase and bring to the event 12 of the ingredient above. Remember these are canned ingredients and will be placed in gallon zipper bags.

12 cans chili with beans
Free
12 Easy Mac
Free
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